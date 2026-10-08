A traditionalist identified as Sam fired back at gospel singer Tope Alabi after she made remarks about Ifa worshippers on stage

Sam alleged in a video shared on Instagram that late cleric Iretiola Ajanaku, whom Alabi praised in songs, was secretly an Ifa worshipper

Sam's claims sparked heated debate among fans, with many divided over whether Alabi's original comments were fair or misinformed

A Yoruba traditionalist who goes by the name Sam has publicly confronted gospel singer Tope Alabi after she reportedly made remarks onstage criticising Ifa worshippers for openly showcasing their beliefs on social media.

Alabi, one of Nigeria's most celebrated gospel artists, had reportedly noted during a performance that traditionalists who once practised in private are now boldly flaunting their faith online.

Reactions as traditionalist Sam calls out Tope Alabi over her comments about Ifa worshippers. Photo credit@topealabi

Source: Instagram

Sam pushed back hard in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, delivering his response entirely in Yoruba.

He called the singer various names and made a striking allegation, claiming that Alabi uses substances and that her controversial statements come out when she is supposedly under their influence.

Sam's claims about late cleric Ajanaku

Beyond the personal attack, Sam raised a pointed historical claim. He alleged that the late cleric Iretiola Ajanaku, whose name Alabi famously referenced in her praise songs, privately worshipped Ifa and was part of the traditionalist community. According to Sam, the cleric simply kept that aspect of his life hidden from the public.

Tope Alabi trends over her comments about traditionalists. Photo credit@topealabi

Source: Instagram

Sam also argued that prominent academics and individuals far more distinguished than Alabi are open Ifa worshippers today, and that the practice carries enough scholarly legitimacy to be studied at university level. His argument, at its core, was that Alabi has no moral ground to criticise what she herself may not fully understand.

Fans split over the controversy

The video stirred considerable debate online, with followers of both figures weighing in sharply.

@kaycee_0928 commented:

"They will even put 3 tubers of yam on their heads to show off .. it's not 9ice"

@the_light__chef wrote:

"Na that latinu oyun dey pain this man."

@deraoluwa_123 said:

"Try and listen to understand her point people are quick to judge."

@zeyzey8747 reacted:

"Tope Alabi wey dey praise Olorun Ajanaku with Wizard fingers..... Mtcheeeeeeew."

@ol.uwafemi08 noted:

"Lol, some time ago, Auntie Tope no dey use makeup, even no trousers use even sand against jewellery."

@___ibukun defended the singer:

"She's right! Everyone insulting her are either myopic in nature or they simply do not understand her! About Ajajaku issh… it's common for people to praise God through their pastors name then! E.g olorun Babalola etc…. She never knew the man belonged to a cult! And immediately she knew, she stopped doing that! While growing up, we never use to see Ifa practices online! So why the insult?"

Olaiya Igwe speaks about Tope Alabi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe shared the reason he denied Tope Alabi the privilege of using his car many years ago.

The actor, who was a guest at the singer's 55th birthday celebration, where he opened up about the experience.

He also addressed the backlash he received from fans after previously discussing the incident.

Source: Legit.ng