Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife were seen carrying out ushering duties during a church service in Osubi

The governor was also captured dancing during the service, with his media aide presenting the moment as an example of his devotion

While some may see the gesture as humility, critics online have questioned the timing and described it as political image-making

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has found himself at the centre of an online debate after a video of him performing ushering duties at a church surfaced.

In the footage, the governor and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, were seen helping to usher worshippers during a Sunday service at Winners Chapel, Osubi, Delta State.

The governor also joined worshippers in dancing during the service.

Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife were seen carrying out ushering duties during a church service in Osubi. Photos: @deltagov/IG.

Source: Instagram

His media aide, Ossai Ovie Success, shared the video on social media, describing the governor as carrying out his “ushering work” at the church.

But what appeared to be a simple church activity quickly became a talking point online.

The footage divided opinions among Nigerians, with some critics questioning why the governor’s media team chose to publicly showcase the activity.

Watch the video of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife ushering here:

Reactions trail Delta Governor's ushering video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@EguemiU60037

"Why be say na where money day? E be like the church day owe o"

@agedesuur4 noted:

"Been good and strong are totally different things. For long this man have been in God present but still poorly performs his governmental duties. In my thought he's just a weak Man who fails to understand his areas of perfection. He performed better at alter"

@Domeo_Melano shared:

"He is a worker they said I no fit rate any politician when it comes to righteousness, only Peter has scratched that line of integrity and impeccability"

@alozieazubuike9 wrote:

"I still do not understand why all this people come to the church alone to do this rubbish and still keep quite see the Christians being killed,Let them go the mosque oooo"

Delta governor was also captured dancing during the service. Photos: @deltagov/IG.

Source: Facebook

FG takes action on aircraft drama in Delta

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dunamis International Gospel Centre was reportedly linked as the owner of the aircraft that suddenly landed on a concrete road under construction in Ogwashi-Uku, around Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday, June 10.

Sources privy to the investigation disclosed that the NCAA had been able to establish the country where the aircraft was first registered, while mentioning the aviation rules it violated.

The sources further explained that the pilot was arrested for violating the age limit to fly an aircraft in Nigeria, and the infraction was expected to be taken to court soon.

Source: Legit.ng