A video circulating online showed Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries, including a swollen lip and a cut beneath her eye

Nana Akua Addo married her long-time partner in a private civil ceremony in March 2022 after previously speaking about infidelity in their relationship

Fans and social media users expressed deep concern and outrage following the alarming footage of the actress

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo is reportedly receiving hospital treatment after allegedly being assaulted by her husband, sending shockwaves through social media.

Footage making the rounds online shows the actress bearing what appear to be serious physical injuries, with a visibly swollen lip, a cut under one eye, and blood stains on her clothing and on the floor nearby.

Nana Akua Addo reportedly rushed to hospital following alleged domestic assault. Credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

The graphic nature of the video quickly drew widespread alarm from fans and followers across the continent.

Nana Akua Addo's Marriage

Nana Akua Addo and her long-time partner, who is also the father of her children, tied the knot in a quiet civil wedding in March 2022.

The union had not been without its struggles. The actress had previously opened up publicly about infidelity within the relationship, acknowledging that it had placed serious strain on their marriage.

Despite those difficulties, she said at the time that both parties chose to stay together out of consideration for their daughters.

The details surrounding what triggered the reported incident remain unknown, and no official statement had been released as of the time of this report.

What Fans Said About Nana Akua's Alleged Assault

The footage stirred a strong wave of reactions online, with many users weighing in on domestic violence and the pressures of marriage:

@nellynells__ wrote:

"Leave to live! He won't change oh abasi mi😢"

@poshest_hope commented:

"Women are going through a lot in the name of marriage. Cos if not for marriage, where else would he get the opportunity to feel entitled enough to comfortably lay his hands on her? 🤦🏽‍♀️"

@kelechicasmir said:

"If you marry a good partner, you don't know what God has done for you say no to domestic violence"

@maasoroju shared:

"Na why I no wan marry too. My babe dey always beat me for relationship. Con imagine say I marry her 😢😢😢"

@anibaby090 reacted:

"Nawoo oo 😢😢 marriage is really overrated at this point 😢"

@nellyb72 wrote:

"How do you even get physical with someone you claim to love? how? omo ehhn😢"

@bay_bie_dee added:

"Na the marriage be this wey people dey always disturb person de ask when are you getting married you are pushing 30?"

Nana Akua Addo’s alleged domestic abuse ordeal leaves fans worried. Credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Video of first-ever AMVCA trends online

Legit.ng previously reported that the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) had become an integral part of the Nigerian pop scene as it continues entertaining the country and rewarding talents.

The prominent event has been in existence for 12 years, with 11 successful award editions.

A vintage video from the first-ever AMVCA show held in 2013 took over the internet, refreshing memories of the historic night. The throwback video spurred a wave of nostalgia among fans who were impressed by how far the organisers of the event have gone.

Source: Legit.ng