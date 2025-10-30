Olaiya Igwe has shared the reason he denied Tope Alabi the privilege of using his car many years ago

The actor, who was a guest at the singer's 55th birthday celebration, recently opened up about the experience

He also addressed the backlash he received from fans after previously discussing the incident

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ebun Oloyede, better known as Olaiya Igwe, has finally opened up about the reason he denied gospel singer Tope Alabi his car for her wedding.

Many years ago, the singer, who was about to get married, approached the actor, who owned a V-boot, one of the most popular cars at the time, for help.

Fans react to Olaiya Igwe's utterance at Tope Alabi's 55th birthday party. Photo credit@olaiyaiwefilms/@topealabi

Source: Instagram

Tope Alabi needed a car for her wedding, and she asked Olaiya Igwe, who initially promised to lend her the car. However, deep down, he knew he wouldn't be able to fulfil that promise.

Speaking at the 55th birthday celebration of the Angeli Mi crooner, Olaiya revealed that when Tope approached him for the car, he had already made up his mind not to give it to her.

He also shared that when he had previously spoken about the incident on social media, he received harsh criticism, which caused him distress.

Fans praise Olaiya Igwe over speech at Tope Alabi's birthday. Photo credit@olaiyaigwefilms

Source: Instagram

Olaiya Igwe shares reason for his action

The actor who battled an ailment years ago further explained that, before Tope's request, robbers had stolen the car, but he was fortunate to recover it. He admitted that he was worried it might be stolen again, which was why he decided against giving the car to Tope.

He also mentioned that, unlike Tope Alabi, he no longer owns luxury cars. Olaiya Igwe encouraged the guests at the event to learn from his story, reminding them that fortunes can change at any time.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Olaiya Igwe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@inflatablestore1 commented:

"Life !!!!!! Am sure if he knew what she would eventually become he would have risked it to borrow her. Table they turn for life."

@yetty.2025 reacted:

"U see this life eeee that luxury that u can afford today will become surplus for u later, that's life. GOD is not man. I always tell people good deed is just a debt."

@kolawoletoyin1 said:

"God has forgiven u sir, blessed up."

@wagzi_priest shared:

"I love the honesty and maturity here."

@hephzybaby4life wrote:

"I love his sincerity."

@ princejossyade shared:

"Thank you sir. That you did not even say kiloni. But you came out boldly to say it and share it as an experience. Me I love you more because of this."

Why Olaiya Igwe prostrated to MC Oluomo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olaiya Igwe became a beneficiary of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo's benevolence

. A video showed the emotional moment Oluomo gifted the actor a new Benz. Olaiya, who was surprised over the gift, ran to catch up with Oluomo, fell to the floor in prostration and rolled around.

Source: Legit.ng