Singer 9ice has shared his beliefs and explained why he has kept them hidden for almost two decades

Speaking at an event, he stated that it has been over 18 years since he embraced the religion

Fans were left in disbelief after watching the video, though some noted that the lyrics of his songs have hinted at his faith

Nigerian singer Akande Abolore Adegbola Alexander, better known as 9ice, has opened up about his religion during a recent event.

The Gongo Aso crooner spoke about his spirituality, revealing that he has been a Babalawo for over 18 years but kept it a secret from the public.

Reactions as 9ice opens up about his true religion and why he has been hiding It. Photo credit@9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

However, he did not explain how he converted to the religion or why he made that decision.

9ice shares reason for hiding his religion

In the recording, the music star explained that he chose to hide his religion because he believed people would start avoiding him if they found out he is a Babalawo.

He also described how he practices his faith, noting that he had to consult those who were in the religion before him to learn how it works.

Speaking further, the No Be Mistake crooner mentioned Odun Ifa, a celebration in his religion where people thank their god for what has been done and what is to come.

9ice shares take about being a Babalawo. Photo credit@9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

Reactions to 9ice’s video

Fans were left in disbelief after hearing his revelation. Some questioned whether they had been singing along to his lyrics without realising he might have been invoking his gods.

Others said his lyrics have long suggested that he is neither Muslim nor Christian. A few jokingly blamed themselves for dancing to his songs, saying they would turn back time if they could.

Recall that this is not the first time that the music star has spoken about his life. A few months ago, he appeared on Nancy Isime’s show, where he discussed his music and its spiritual depth.

He said the music industry is deeply spiritual and claimed he once suffered from an illness that was not medical for many years.

Here is 9ice's Instagram9ice's video below:

Reactions trail 9ice's utterance about his religion

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed singer 9ice's revelation, read them below:

@riyanxeally reacted:

"So all the gongo aso, ah dey dance, since na Babalawo doings. Somebody take me back in time, make ah dance, kerewa pass gongo aso."

@amber1alex shared:

"And the babalawo did not star your star? Find Jesus."

@damilolaogunsi commented:

"We bin knew bro."

@tenovertenautos said:

"I knew those proverbs in those songs were ancestral calling."

@ a_bottle_of_rose shared:

"I almost choked on my food reading this headline."

@iam_ajebuttar_ wrote:

"Practice ur Ifa in peace and leave people to do their thing."

@iamdonfishtank commented:

"Originality is the key. Tradition is nature until we realize it the better for us. Other religions are traditions from where they originated from too."

Bariga LCDA honours singer 9ice, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer 9ice was among the prominent figures who were honoured by Bariga LCDA. According to Bariga LCDA's announcement, Charly Boy Bus Stop was renamed Baddo Bus Stop in honour of Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji.

Others who were also honoured included King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Source: Legit.ng