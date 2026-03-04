Tope Alabi has shared a video of her husband's show of love as they both stepped out for an event

The singer and her husband attended the thanksgiving service of Reverend Sam Ajetombi

Her husband's action towards her generated massive reactions as many gushed over his display of love

Gospel singer Tope Alabi made many singles green with envy over a video she shared on her Instagram page.

The singer, whose daughter welcomed a baby a few months ago, was seen in the video with her husband, Soji Alabi, at the thanksgiving service of Reverend Sam Ajetombi at his church.

Reaction as video of Tope Alabi’s husband displays love in public. Photo credit@topealabi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Tope Alabi was with the cleric, and as they were about to enter the auditorium, her shoelace loosened. Her husband bent down to tie it for her while she held him for balance.

In the caption of her post, she appreciated God for the success of the service and for the opportunity to minister to people who were present at the programme.

Other times Tope Alabi's husband showed love

This is not the first time Tope Alabi has been showered with love by her husband. A few months ago, when the singer clocked 55, her husband staged a surprise birthday celebration for her.

He also gifted her a Lexus SUV to mark her special day.

Tope Alabi's expression while receiving the gift trended online, and her husband was showered with love and accolades by many fans of the music star.

Fans react to Tope Alabi's video

Reacting, fans of the superstar were excited about the video and first praised the cameraman for capturing such a rare moment in public.

They added that it was a beautiful clip to watch as they prayed for her home and her children.

A few others noted that Tope Alabi's husband should organise a masterclass for the younger generation of married people to learn how to take care of their spouses.

Here is Tope Alabi's Instagram video below:

Reactions over Tope Alabi's video

Fans shared their take on the video shared by the music star. Many were happy about the development as they praised the couple despite their age. Here are comments below:

@temitayoalbert_ikotun reacted:

"Daddy should come and give men Masterclass on this Husband thing oooo, next Father’s Day or International Men’s Day-"

@mr_okiks commented:

"So sweet to watch. May your love continue to wax stronger in the Lord. I celebrate you both."

@thetijesu stated:

"Awnnn so beautiful to watch . More grace ma."

@kamo_state wrote:

"The video editor did justice,love this video so much."

@koredeyi said:

"Whosoever the video editor is God bless."

@3cisty_solo stated:

"God bless this home more and more, this love will continue to wax stronger and sweeter."

Olaiya Igwe speaks about Tope Alabi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Nollywodd actor, Olaiya Igwe had shared the reason he denied Tope Alabi the privilege of using his car many years ago.

The actor, who was a guest at the singer's 55th birthday celebration, where he opened up about the experience.

He also addressed the backlash he received from fans after previously discussing the incident/

Source: Legit.ng