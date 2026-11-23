Rolling Stone Africa released its Power Couple 50 list, celebrating couples of African and Afro-descendant heritage making a global impact

Davido and his wife Chioma earned a spot on the prestigious list alongside several other Nigerian couples

The ranking assessed couples across five categories, including global influence, social impact, and creative influence

Davido and his wife Chioma have been recognised on Rolling Stone Africa's inaugural Power Couple 50 list, joining a selection of African and Afro-descendant couples who are shaping culture, business, and entertainment around the world.

The list, published by Rolling Stone Africa on Friday, November 20, 2026, celebrates 50 couples whose combined influence stretches across music, sports, fashion, film, philanthropy, and business.

Rolling Stone magazine has shared reason for including Davido and Chioma in Africa Power Couple 50 List. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to the publication, the recognition goes beyond fame; it focuses on what couples build together, the opportunities they create, and how their reach extends into their communities and industries.

Davido and Chioma: How the rankings were decided

Rolling Stone Africa assessed each couple across five weighted categories. Global influence carried the heaviest weight at 30%, followed by social impact at 25%, creative influence at 20%, Africa-diaspora connection at 15%, and economic and business influence at 10%. Each couple's final position reflected an editorial assessment across all five areas.

Fans are excited to see Davido and Chioma named on Rolling Stone Africa Power Couple 50 List. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The list shared across social media platforms spans a wide range of fields and profiles, from global music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z to South African business leaders Patrice and Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

Nigeria was well represented, with several couples making the cut alongside Davido and Chioma, Adekunle Gold and Simi, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe, Dare Alade and Deola, and Juma Jux and Priscilla.

Here is the Instagram post about the singer and his wife:

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's recognition

The news drew warm reactions from fans online, with many celebrating the couple's staying power and visibility on the continental stage.

@uka.ugwu.16 wrote:

"Chivdo love nobe here ooo it's has stand the test of time God's hand is in this"

@vickys_va commented:

"My favorites"

@browniwales said:

"Chivido for life."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr reacted:

"They should be number 1 cos Davido is the 001 of Afrobeat."

@young_billing wrote:

"Naso, love your partner. Nothing Dey outside 🫡🫡"

@sweetestzuw_22 shared:

"That's nice"

Prophet Abel Boma shares prophecy about Davido's Grammy

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma stirred reactions after making a series of prophecies concerning Nigerian music star Davido during a church service on November 19, 2026.

The cleric predicted that the singer would receive a Grammy Award in 2027, while also issuing a grave warning about potential threats to his life and urging congregants to pray for his protection.

Boma also disclosed a personal connection with the award-winning musician, recalling how Davido gifted him a phone when he was still a young disc jockey (DJ).

Source: Legit.ng