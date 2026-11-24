Prophet Uebert Angel was arrested in Harare on 22 November 2026, with his church confirming the news the following day

Spirit Embassy distanced itself from statements claiming prophetic authority over Zimbabwe's president, condemning reckless pronouncements

The church urged followers to avoid spreading unverified information and called for calm and prayer amid the controversy

Prophet Uebert Angel's church has issued a formal statement following his arrest in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Saturday, 22 November 2026.

Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church, confirmed the detention through an official press statement posted on Instagram on Monday, November, 23, 2026, stating that the prophet was cooperating with the authorities.

Prophet Uebert Angel has shared the stance of his church about the controversy trailing him in an Instagram post on his page.

Source: Instagram

The church urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and made clear that the statement was the only communication that should be treated as official.

Prophet Uebert Angel: Spirit Embassy distances itself from claims

Beyond confirming the arrest, the church took a firm stance on statements that had been circulating in connection with the prophet's name. Spirit Embassy explicitly distanced itself from claims that invoked prophetic authority over Zimbabwe's president, labelling those behind such pronouncements as reckless.

Prophet Uebert Angel has continued to trend amid the allegations made against him. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

The statement also condemned unverified claims being spread in the name of the church and called on followers to exercise restraint. Psalm 46:1 was cited:

"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

The statement posted on the cleric's Instagram page drew an outpouring of online support from followers.

Here is the Instagram post made by the cleric about the allegation against him:

Fans rally around Prophet Uebert Angel

Reactions from followers poured in almost immediately after the post went live.

@moses_currency commented:

"Major will be busy Preaching to the people in the police station, I Know this for sure "

@spiritembassylondon wrote:

"OUR PROPHET & PAPA FOREVER !"

@boizdza_major shared:

"We stand By Prophet Uebert Angel"

@white_birdy_ said:

"Till rapture! May God add to your strength Dad."

@s.plaatjiess quoted scripture:

"John 15:20 'if they persecuted me, they will persecute you also'"

@lydss_angelin wrote:

"Every weapon that is fashioned against shall not prosper. We are standing with you my Man of God. My one and only prophet of God"

@benjamin_cecil__bosha stated:

"Dad it's matter of time we coming back stronger, hearts are before God for you and family, God is the greatest!. We love you still captain."

@lucybebeangel declared:

"We love you Prophet and we are Stronger than ever"

Former Pastor faces probe over alleged misconduct

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) launched an investigation after allegations of bedroom misconduct surfaced on social media against one of its prominent youth ministers, Adefolarin Fowosere, widely known as Pastor Ade Fire.

One woman claimed on TikTok that Fowosere used his position as a spiritual leader to initiate illicit relationships with young women. Other women subsequently shared their experiences with the cleric.

Source: Legit.ng