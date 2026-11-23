Food inflation exceeded 20% in 19 Nigerian states in October 2026, with Ondo and Lagos recording the highest annual rates

National food prices fell for a second consecutive month, but the pace of decline slowed to 0.75%

Monthly food prices rose in 11 of the 19 states, while Lagos, Kaduna and other states recorded declines

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Food prices continued to squeeze household budgets across 19 Nigerian states in October 2026, with annual food inflation exceeding 20 per cent despite an improvement in the national inflation figures.

An analysis of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that more than half of Nigeria's 36 states experienced food inflation above 20 per cent.

Food prices rise in 19 Nigerian states despite the fall in inflation. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The findings highlight the uneven impact of rising food costs on households, even as national annual food inflation eased from 19.59 per cent in September to 19.13 per cent in October.

Ondo, Lagos lead food inflation rankings

Ondo emerged as the state with the highest annual food inflation at 31.74 per cent, rising from 31.49 per cent in September.

Lagos followed closely at 31.43 per cent, although its rate declined from 34.40 per cent in the preceding month, Punch reports.

Imo ranked third at 29.75 per cent, while Oyo recorded 28.81 per cent, up from 24.50 per cent.

Ebonyi's inflation accelerated to 27.96 per cent, while Rivers recorded 25.33 per cent.

According to the NBS, "Food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Ondo (31.74 per cent), Lagos (31.43 per cent), and Imo (29.75 per cent)."

The figures showed that six states recorded annual food inflation above 25 per cent, reflecting persistent pressure on household spending.

Full list of 19 affected states

The following states recorded annual food inflation exceeding 20 per cent in October 2026, ranked from highest to lowest.

Rank State Food inflation 1 Ondo 31.74% 2 Lagos 31.43% 3 Imo 29.75% 4 Oyo 28.81% 5 Ebonyi 27.96% 6 Rivers 25.33% 7 Abia 24.22% 8 Delta 23.91% 9 Enugu 23.48% 10 Zamfara 22.88% 11 Ogun 22.47% 12 Yobe 22.26% 13 Anambra 22.23% 14 Kebbi 22.21% 15 Akwa Ibom 21.56% 16 Edo 21.52% 17 Sokoto 21.40% 18 Ekiti 20.61% 19 Kaduna 20.32%

Food prices fall nationally despite pressure

Despite elevated annual inflation, the NBS reported that food prices declined nationally for the second consecutive month.

Monthly food inflation stood at -0.75 per cent in October, compared with -1.55 per cent in September.

This indicates that food prices continued falling overall, although the pace of decline slowed.

However, the national improvement concealed sharp differences across states.

Yobe recorded the highest monthly food inflation at 18.41 per cent, reversing September's 7.0 per cent decline.

Kebbi followed at 16.45 per cent, while Sokoto recorded 13.0 per cent.

Zamfara registered 8.7 per cent, with Enugu and Anambra recording 4.9 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

Lagos, Kaduna record food price reductions

In contrast, several states experienced declining food prices during October.

Lagos recorded a monthly reduction of 5.93 per cent, while Kaduna experienced a 4.7 per cent decline.

Rivers recorded -4.3 per cent, followed by Delta at -3.8 per cent and Oyo at -2.6 per cent.

Overall, 11 of the 19 states experienced monthly food price increases, while eight recorded declines.

19 Nigerian states record the highest food prices despite the fall in inflation. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The NBS linked national food price movements to changes in the costs of rice, vegetable oil, frozen fish, palm oil, millet flour and other staples, a BusinessDay report said.

However, the bureau cautioned that differences in consumption patterns and statistical weights make direct comparisons between states difficult.

The findings suggest that while national inflation is easing, food affordability remains a significant concern for millions of Nigerian households.

Nigeria’s inflation drops to 14.06% in October

Legit.ng previously reported that Imo, Enugu and Kaduna recorded the highest headline inflation rates in Nigeria in October 2026, while Ondo, Lagos and Imo topped the states with the fastest annual increases in food prices.

According to the latest state-level inflation figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Imo recorded the highest year-on-year headline inflation rate at 28.66%.

Source: Legit.ng