Legal experts and recruitment professionals in the UAE warned job seekers about growing risks from fake recruiters using professional-looking websites and documents

Experts said candidates who unknowingly accept fraudulent job offers may still face legal exposure if they ignore red flags involving money transfers

Specialists listed steps UAE job seekers should take to verify a job offer before sharing any personal or financial information

Job seekers in the UAE have been urged to slow down and carry out basic checks before accepting any employment offer, as fraudulent recruiters grow more sophisticated in their tactics, using convincing websites, polished documents and credible-looking social media profiles to deceive candidates.

Legal and recruitment experts said the stakes go beyond losing money, warning that candidates could face legal exposure depending on how they respond once warning signs appear.

UAE Job Seekers Told How to Spot Fake Recruiters and Protect Bank Accounts. Photo credit: Anadolu

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According to Khaleej Times, Igor Abalov, managing partner at Lawford Legal Advisors FZ-LLC in Dubai, said that taking a job with a company that turns out to be fraudulent does not on its own create criminal liability. What matters, he said, is the candidate's behaviour and awareness throughout the process.

"What matters for the job seeker is their own conduct and state of mind: what they knew, which warning signs they saw, and what they did once suspicions arose," Abalov said.

He warned that under UAE anti-money laundering law, handling or transferring funds a person knows are proceeds of crime can create criminal exposure, and that knowledge can be inferred from context. Red flags include receiving unusually large payments for simple transfers, being asked to use a personal bank account for company funds, splitting payments, forwarding money to strangers, converting funds to cryptocurrency or deleting messages.

Never move money through a personal account

One of the clearest warning signs, Abalov said, is any employer asking a new hire to receive or move company money through their personal bank account. A genuine employer should have no reason to do this.

If money has already entered the account, the candidate should not withdraw it, send it elsewhere or return it using details provided by the suspected fraudster. Instead, they should immediately notify their bank's fraud or compliance team and follow its instructions.

Candidates should also avoid keeping a commission, converting funds to cryptocurrency or deleting any correspondence, as such actions could later be treated as evidence of willing involvement.

Abalov advised that once a person discovers a job offer is fraudulent, they should stop all contact, preserve evidence and report the matter to both their bank and the authorities.

How to check a job offer before sharing anything

Sumit Pant, head of e-care at TASC Outsourcing, said candidates should verify whether a company exists and whether a vacancy appears on a trusted or official platform before sharing any information. He recommended contacting the company directly using independently sourced contact details rather than those given by the recruiter.

Nicki Wilson, managing director of Genie Recruitment, said the clearest rule is that no candidate should ever have to pay to secure a job. That covers payments for CVs, training, introductions, interviews or access to vacancies.

"An unusually high salary for the level of the position, an immediate offer without a meaningful interview process or requests to transfer money urgently should also raise concerns," Wilson said.

For private-sector roles in the UAE, candidates can verify an official Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation job offer using the serial number or barcode on the document. Full passport copies, Emirates ID details, bank account numbers and passwords should only be shared once a candidate has independently confirmed the employer's identity and the legitimate reason for the request.

Experts also recommended keeping a full record of all recruitment communications, including job adverts, emails, contracts and payment records, from the very beginning of the process.

Source: Legit.ng