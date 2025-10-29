Jada P has reacted to the single recently released by her baby father’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun

The teenager shared a video of his debut song, Champion Sound , which impressed many fans

Jada reposted the video on her Instagram story, expressing how proud she felt about it

Music talent manager, Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, has joined the growing list of Nigerians reacting to Boluwatife's new single.

A few days ago, Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, shared a video of his debut song, Champion Sound. Fans began comparing his voice to his father’s, with some even suggesting that the young star is ready to take over the industry.

Fans react to what Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P said about Bolu. Photo credit@jada_p/@official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story, Jada P reposted the same music video shared by Bolu on his page to announce his entrance into the music world.

Jada P sends love to Bolu

In the post, the mother of three, who recently celebrated her first son’s 8th birthday, sent Bolu three love emojis. She also tagged her partner's first son in the post.

Fans react to Jada P's post

Reacting to the post, fans of the talent manager praised her for publicly showing love to her partner's son.

Wizkid’s fans send message to him over Jada P's post. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Some fans pointed out that, because Jada is not Nigerian, people haven’t been able to poison her mind against the teenager. Others noted that Wizkid's family doesn't air their differences online, unlike some other families in similar situations.

It’s worth recalling that Bolu and Jada P’s children share a close bond, frequently displaying their affection for each other publicly. A few years ago, during AJ’s birthday party, Bolu was seen carrying Zion on his back.

See the post her:

How fans reacted to Jada P's post

Netizens reacted after seeing Jada p's post about Bolu's music video. Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the post made by the mother of three. Here are comments below:

@onlyonedanchris1 said:

"Assume na Africa women na na jealousy go full their head see pure love na."

@ufuoma_kerewi shared:

"She isn’t a Nigerian where friends and family will poison her mind towards her step children."

@j.j_nagod shared:

"The Baloguns, the love is great."

@healthandwe said:

"She is a lovely lady."

@akanbi_vip79 commented:

"See pure maturity. All love less ego."

@font_ana_887 stated:

"You see wizkid family na love full there you can nver see them dragging themselves online."

@dakingzdancecrew reacted:

"Very soon una go hear say Wizkid give am verse."

