Full List: 3 Benefits Available to Citizens of 34 Countries Who Qualify to Enter Australia With ETA
- Australia announced three key benefits available to foreigners from 34 countries who enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authority instead of a traditional visa
- The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit family, go on holiday, and carry out certain business activities in Australia
- Australia joins the UK in offering an alternative entry system that simplifies the travel process for nationals of select countries
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Australia has outlined three benefits available to foreign nationals from 34 countries who are eligible to enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) rather than a conventional visa.
The announcement positions Australia alongside the United Kingdom, which has similarly promoted the advantages of its own digital travel authorisation scheme for qualifying travellers.
What the Australian ETA allows
According to Australia's official guidelines, nationals from the 34 eligible countries who obtain an ETA can use it to visit family or friends currently living in Australia.
Beyond personal visits, ETA holders are also permitted to cruise or take a holiday in the country, giving leisure travellers a straightforward route to experience Australia without the traditional visa application process.
The third benefit covers professional purposes. Eligible travellers can undertake certain business visitor activities during their stay, though the ETA is not designed for those seeking employment or long-term residency.
Countries covered by the Australian ETA
1. Andorra
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Brunei
5. Canada
6. Denmark
7. Finland
8. France
9. Germany
10. Greece
11. Hong Kong (SAR of China)
12. Iceland
13. Ireland
14. Italy
15. Japan
16. Liechtenstein
17. Luxembourg
18. Malaysia
19. Malta
20. Monaco
21. Norway
22. Portugal
23. Republic of San Marino
24. Singapore
25. South Korea
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Switzerland
29. Taiwan (excluding official or diplomatic passports)
30. The Netherlands
31. United Kingdom — British Citizen
32. United Kingdom — British National (Overseas)
33. United States of America
34. Vatican City
The ETA applies to nationals from a specific group of 34 countries. The scheme is aimed at streamlining entry for citizens from nations that Australia has designated as eligible, offering them a faster and more convenient alternative to the standard visa route.
The three permitted activities
- visiting loved ones
- holidaying or cruising
- conducting limited business activities
New Zealand lists countries eligible for NZeTA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand named Mauritius and Seychelles as the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa.
However, citizens of both countries are still required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling to New Zealand.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng