Australia announced three key benefits available to foreigners from 34 countries who enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authority instead of a traditional visa

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit family, go on holiday, and carry out certain business activities in Australia

Australia joins the UK in offering an alternative entry system that simplifies the travel process for nationals of select countries

Australia has outlined three benefits available to foreign nationals from 34 countries who are eligible to enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) rather than a conventional visa.

The announcement positions Australia alongside the United Kingdom, which has similarly promoted the advantages of its own digital travel authorisation scheme for qualifying travellers.

Australia reveals 3 benefits citizens of 34 countries will enjoy with ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Hilary Wardhaugh/Naomi Baker-ICC

Source: Getty Images

What the Australian ETA allows

According to Australia's official guidelines, nationals from the 34 eligible countries who obtain an ETA can use it to visit family or friends currently living in Australia.

Beyond personal visits, ETA holders are also permitted to cruise or take a holiday in the country, giving leisure travellers a straightforward route to experience Australia without the traditional visa application process.

The third benefit covers professional purposes. Eligible travellers can undertake certain business visitor activities during their stay, though the ETA is not designed for those seeking employment or long-term residency.

Countries covered by the Australian ETA

1. Andorra

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Brunei

5. Canada

6. Denmark

7. Finland

8. France

9. Germany

10. Greece

11. Hong Kong (SAR of China)

12. Iceland

13. Ireland

14. Italy

15. Japan

16. Liechtenstein

17. Luxembourg

18. Malaysia

19. Malta

20. Monaco

21. Norway

22. Portugal

23. Republic of San Marino

24. Singapore

25. South Korea

26. Spain

27. Sweden

28. Switzerland

29. Taiwan (excluding official or diplomatic passports)

30. The Netherlands

31. United Kingdom — British Citizen

32. United Kingdom — British National (Overseas)

33. United States of America

34. Vatican City

The ETA applies to nationals from a specific group of 34 countries. The scheme is aimed at streamlining entry for citizens from nations that Australia has designated as eligible, offering them a faster and more convenient alternative to the standard visa route.

The three permitted activities

visiting loved ones holidaying or cruising conducting limited business activities

New Zealand lists countries eligible for NZeTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand named Mauritius and Seychelles as the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa.

However, citizens of both countries are still required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling to New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng