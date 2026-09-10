The UK government published a list of restrictions that apply to citizens of 82 countries who enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation

Among the restrictions, ETA holders are barred from working for UK companies, claiming public funds, or living in the UK through repeated visits

Citizens from ETA-eligible countries who wish to marry or register a civil partnership in the UK must apply for a separate Marriage Visitor visa

The United Kingdom has outlined a set of clear restrictions for citizens of the 82 countries whose nationals are permitted to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a full visa.

While the ETA offers a simplified route into the country for eligible nationalities, the UK government has made clear that holding one does not grant the same freedoms as a visa.

UK reveals restrictions for citizens of 82 countries travelling to Britain with ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Leon Neal/Bradley Collyer - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Things ETA holders cannot do in UK

Below is a breakdown of what ETA holders are not permitted to do while in Britain.

1. Stay beyond six months

An ETA does not allow visitors to extend their time in the UK beyond six months per visit. Anyone wishing to remain longer must apply for the appropriate visa category.

2. Work in the UK

ETA holders cannot take up paid or unpaid work for a UK-based company, nor can they work as self-employed individuals. Limited exceptions exist, such as participating in a permitted paid engagement or event, or working under the Creative Worker visa concession.

3. Claim public funds

Accessing government benefits or any form of public financial support is not permitted under an ETA. Holders must be able to sustain themselves financially throughout their stay.

4. Live in the UK through repeated visits

The ETA is not a backdoor route to residency. The UK government explicitly prohibits using frequent or successive visits as a means of effectively living in the country on an ongoing basis.

5. Marry or register a civil partnership

ETA holders cannot marry, register a civil partnership, or give notice of a marriage or civil partnership while in the UK. Anyone intending to wed in Britain must apply for a Marriage Visitor visa, which is a separate and specific application process.

What the UK ETA is designed for

ETA-Eligible countries:

1. Andorra

2. Antigua and Barbuda

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. The Bahamas

7. Bahrain

8. Barbados

9. Belgium

10. Belize

11. Brazil

12. Brunei

13. Bulgaria

14. Canada

15. Chile

16. Costa Rica

17. Croatia

18. Cyprus

19. Czechia

20. Denmark

21. Estonia

22. Finland

23. France

24. Germany

25. Greece

26. Grenada

27. Guatemala

28. Guyana

29. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

30. Hungary

31. Iceland

32. Italy

33. Israel

34. Japan

35. Kiribati

36. Kuwait

37. Latvia

38. Liechtenstein

39. Lithuania

40. Luxembourg

41. Macao Special Administrative Region

42. Malaysia

43. Maldives

44. Malta

45. Marshall Islands

46. Mauritius

47. Mexico

48. Federated States of Micronesia

49. Monaco

50. Netherlands

51. New Zealand

52. Norway

53. Oman

54. Palau

55. Panama

56. Papua New Guinea

57. Paraguay

58. Peru

59. Poland

60. Portugal

61. Qatar

62. Romania

63. Samoa

64. San Marino

65. Saudi Arabia

66. Seychelles

67. Singapore

68. Solomon Islands

69. South Korea

70. Slovakia

71. Slovenia

72. Spain

73. St Kitts and Nevis

74. St Vincent and the Grenadines

75. Sweden

76. Switzerland

77. Tonga

78. Tuvalu

79. United Arab Emirates

80. United States

81. Uruguay

82. Vatican City

The ETA was introduced as a streamlined entry option for short-term visitors from eligible countries, intended for tourism, transit, and brief business-related activity that falls outside formal employment.

It does not confer residency rights or work entitlements, and the UK government has made these boundaries explicit to ensure travellers from the 82 eligible nations understand the scope of what the authorisation covers before they travel.

New Zealand lists countries eligible for NZeTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand named Mauritius and Seychelles as the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa.

However, citizens of both countries are still required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling to New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng