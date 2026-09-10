UK Lists 5 Things Citizens of 82 ETA-Eligible Countries Cannot Do in Britain
- The UK government published a list of restrictions that apply to citizens of 82 countries who enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation
- Among the restrictions, ETA holders are barred from working for UK companies, claiming public funds, or living in the UK through repeated visits
- Citizens from ETA-eligible countries who wish to marry or register a civil partnership in the UK must apply for a separate Marriage Visitor visa
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The United Kingdom has outlined a set of clear restrictions for citizens of the 82 countries whose nationals are permitted to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a full visa.
While the ETA offers a simplified route into the country for eligible nationalities, the UK government has made clear that holding one does not grant the same freedoms as a visa.
Things ETA holders cannot do in UK
Below is a breakdown of what ETA holders are not permitted to do while in Britain.
1. Stay beyond six months
An ETA does not allow visitors to extend their time in the UK beyond six months per visit. Anyone wishing to remain longer must apply for the appropriate visa category.
2. Work in the UK
ETA holders cannot take up paid or unpaid work for a UK-based company, nor can they work as self-employed individuals. Limited exceptions exist, such as participating in a permitted paid engagement or event, or working under the Creative Worker visa concession.
3. Claim public funds
Accessing government benefits or any form of public financial support is not permitted under an ETA. Holders must be able to sustain themselves financially throughout their stay.
4. Live in the UK through repeated visits
The ETA is not a backdoor route to residency. The UK government explicitly prohibits using frequent or successive visits as a means of effectively living in the country on an ongoing basis.
5. Marry or register a civil partnership
ETA holders cannot marry, register a civil partnership, or give notice of a marriage or civil partnership while in the UK. Anyone intending to wed in Britain must apply for a Marriage Visitor visa, which is a separate and specific application process.
What the UK ETA is designed for
ETA-Eligible countries:
1. Andorra
2. Antigua and Barbuda
3. Argentina
4. Australia
5. Austria
6. The Bahamas
7. Bahrain
8. Barbados
9. Belgium
10. Belize
11. Brazil
12. Brunei
13. Bulgaria
14. Canada
15. Chile
16. Costa Rica
17. Croatia
18. Cyprus
19. Czechia
20. Denmark
21. Estonia
22. Finland
23. France
24. Germany
25. Greece
26. Grenada
27. Guatemala
28. Guyana
29. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
30. Hungary
31. Iceland
32. Italy
33. Israel
34. Japan
35. Kiribati
36. Kuwait
37. Latvia
38. Liechtenstein
39. Lithuania
40. Luxembourg
41. Macao Special Administrative Region
42. Malaysia
43. Maldives
44. Malta
45. Marshall Islands
46. Mauritius
47. Mexico
48. Federated States of Micronesia
49. Monaco
50. Netherlands
51. New Zealand
52. Norway
53. Oman
54. Palau
55. Panama
56. Papua New Guinea
57. Paraguay
58. Peru
59. Poland
60. Portugal
61. Qatar
62. Romania
63. Samoa
64. San Marino
65. Saudi Arabia
66. Seychelles
67. Singapore
68. Solomon Islands
69. South Korea
70. Slovakia
71. Slovenia
72. Spain
73. St Kitts and Nevis
74. St Vincent and the Grenadines
75. Sweden
76. Switzerland
77. Tonga
78. Tuvalu
79. United Arab Emirates
80. United States
81. Uruguay
82. Vatican City
The ETA was introduced as a streamlined entry option for short-term visitors from eligible countries, intended for tourism, transit, and brief business-related activity that falls outside formal employment.
It does not confer residency rights or work entitlements, and the UK government has made these boundaries explicit to ensure travellers from the 82 eligible nations understand the scope of what the authorisation covers before they travel.
New Zealand lists countries eligible for NZeTA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand named Mauritius and Seychelles as the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa.
However, citizens of both countries are still required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling to New Zealand.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng