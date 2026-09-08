Papa Urhobo, the Delta State-born musician widely recognised for his vocals on Timaya's hit Ogologoma, passed away on September 8, 2026

His wife had made a public plea on social media weeks earlier as the singer lay critically ill without funds for medical treatment

Philanthropist Dr Hilary Obi Ibegbulem stepped in to cover his hospital bills and moved him to a VIP ward for specialist care

Nigerian musician Papa Urhobo, also known as Papi or Papy Urhobo, whose voice became memorable to many through his contribution to Timaya's hit song 'Ogologoma', has died.

He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2026, following a prolonged battle with illness. He is survived by his wife and children.

Fans mourn as Papa Urhobo, Nigerian singer who voiced Timaya's Ogologoma, dies. Photo crerdit@papiurohobo

Source: Instagram

His real name was Stephen Ebihor, and he was a celebrated figure within Delta State's entertainment community, particularly in Asaba.

Family breaks silence on singer's death

In an official statement released on behalf of the family and the Asaba entertainment community, loved ones confirmed the loss while urging the public to exercise restraint.

"With profound sadness, we acknowledge the passing of our dear brother, friend, colleague, and fellow entertainer, Stephen Ebihor Aka Papy Urhobo," the statement read.

Papa Urhobo, Nigerian singer who voiced Timaya's Ogologoma, dies. Photo credit@timaya

Source: Instagram

The family appealed to fans, colleagues, and members of the public to avoid spreading unverified information, particularly around burial arrangements, until an official announcement is made. They also asked that prayers be directed towards the wife and children he left behind during this difficult period.

Viral plea and last-minute intervention

Weeks before his death, the musician's wife had taken to social media with an emotional appeal, publicly revealing that her husband was gravely ill and that the family lacked the financial resources to fund his care.

The video gained widespread attention online, prompting philanthropist Dr Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, popularly referred to as "The Lion," to intervene.

He covered the singer's medical bills and arranged for him to be transferred to a VIP hospital ward for specialised treatment. Despite the intervention, Papa Urhobo did not recover.

Here is the Instagram post announcing the singer's passing below:

Fans react to his passing

News of his death drew an outpouring of grief and frustration across social media, with many followers lamenting that support came too late.

@black_thumz wrote:

"I really don't like it when people start acting surprised about things like this, his wife came out some weeks ago crying and begging, guess what no single comment or support but right people are acting surprise that he's dead God forbid any sickness that will make us seek help from social media people.. rip Oniovo."

@isoko_peopleconnecttv commented:

"Omg so much pain"

@gotflavoursng wrote:

"Upon all the tagging, they tagged Timaya; he didn't respond?"

@kennedybrownopete shared:

"Rest in peace papi Urhobo. Your legacy would continue to live on. This one pain me oh."

@mcshakaracomedian said:

"So sad, rest on my brother, i remember those days at White House ikeja"

Old video of Nimmyferrai and Aunty Ajara trends

Legit.ng reported that an old video of late TikToker Nimmyferrari and late Aunty Ajara resurfaced online, leaving fans deeply emotional.

In the clip, Nimmyferrari interviewed Aunty Ajara about her dream man, with Ajara openly describing the qualities she wanted in a partner. The lighthearted conversation had a more heartbreaking meaning following the deaths of both women.

Nimmyferrari and Aunty Ajara passed away within months of each other, making the resurfaced footage particularly poignant for fans who remember them. Many have taken to social media to share their emotions and reflect on the painful coincidence as the old video brings back memories of the two late TikTok personalities.

Source: Legit.ng