Jada P, the mother of singer Wizkid’s children, has shared her experience amid being labelled as the music star's baby mama

The mother of three has been repeatedly taunted and called names because she has not officially confirmed whether she is married to the music star

Fans reacted after seeing her post, expressing how proud they are that she is protecting their favorite's children

Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, the partner and of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has reacted to being labelled as the music star’s "baby mama" by fans.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the mother of three, who welcomed a baby girl last year, shared a beautiful picture and discussed how she is handling motherhood despite being called a “baby factory.”

According to her, before having any of her children, she didn't fully understand how deeply motherhood transforms a woman.

She added that she didn’t realize how motherhood changes a woman physically, mentally, and emotionally. Jada P also noted that women go through shifts, yet many are still expected to remain the same.

Jada P speaks about her body

In her post, Jada P shared how her body feels now that she has three children. According to her, her heart has opened in new ways, and she now faces challenges with renewed strength and growth.

The talent manager mentioned that motherhood has made her both softer and stronger than she was before having any children.

Jada P acknowledged that having all three children for her partner has been the greatest challenge of her life.

She added that her body and mind have changed and expanded. She concluded that she has nothing to prove, but will continue to live her life.

Recall that just a few weeks ago, Jada P celebrated the birthday of one of her children. She shared a lovely throwback video and gushed about being the mother of the fast-growing child.

How fans reacted to Jada P's post

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@ mobiyah commented:

"Go girl. Motherhood is such a beautiful experience, we are strong and powerful."

@coleenmensa reacted:

"If there’s one thing about you. It’s that you do not play about those kids."

@big.chopss shared:

"My queen, you most beautiful wife of all the artists , You are the best Thing ever happened to our Big Wiz, you have held it down for years, and he didn’t take it for granted."

@whaleynthiyno said:

"Oga wife."

@aduke_adeey stated:

"Mama Morayo! A woman evolving gracefully. Your growth is so beautiful to watch."

@iam_msbenton stated:

"You’re amazing. Thru it all you still stand. Strong, resilient, beautiful , and full of joy! You are a true testimony. So admired."

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neck piece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion shifted the attention of many Nigerians online. The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

