The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the redeployment of several major generals and brigadier generals across key commands

Major General IA Ajose was named the new Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, the army's main anti-terror operation in the North-east

The army said the reshuffle was designed to align its command structure with Nigeria's changing security environment

The Nigerian Army has shaken up its senior leadership, reassigning the general in charge of the North-east counter-terrorism operation along with more than a dozen other high-ranking officers.

Army spokesperson Colonel Appolonia Anele announced the changes in a statement on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, confirming that Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu authorised all the moves.

Full List of Nigerian Major Generals and Brigadier Generals Redeployed Across Key Commands

Source: Instagram

New commander for operation HADIN KAI

According to Premium Times, Major General IA Ajose takes over as Theatre Commander of the Theatre Command Joint Task Force North East, which runs Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), the army's principal operation against Boko Haram and affiliated terror groups in the region. Ajose was previously based at Army Headquarters in the Department of Army Operations.

His predecessor, Major General AE Abubakar, moves to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), where he will serve as Dean of the Faculty of Operational Research.

The reshuffle extends well beyond the North-east command. Major General AM Umar takes over as Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria, swapping roles with Major General UM Alkali, who moves to Army Headquarters to head the Department of Civil-Military Affairs.

Major General GS Muhammed leaves the Office of the National Security Adviser to become Director General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation, while Major General JE Osifo moves from the finance body to chair the Military Pension Board.

Major General RT Utsaha moves to Defence Headquarters Garrison as Commander, replacing Major General AM Alechenu, who goes to NAHFC. Major General IE Ekpenyong was sent to the Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Logistics as Director Engineering Services.

Brigadier Generals also affected

At the operational level, several brigadier generals were also reassigned. Brigadier General MS Adamu takes command of the newly established 8 Brigade, moving from the Nigerian Army Women Command. Brigadier General MS Sule becomes Commander of 27 Task Force Brigade, shifting from Special Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE. Brigadier General AA Bello moves from 6 Division Garrison to the Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Operations.

Brigadier General I Sule goes to 6 Division Garrison as Commander, while Brigadier General E Azenda takes charge of 2 Division Garrison. Brigadier General AS Bugaje moves in the opposite direction, from 2 Division Garrison to the Land Forces Simulation Centre as Director Administration.

Shaibu urged all newly posted officers to demonstrate strong leadership, professionalism, and focus on the army's constitutional mandate of protecting Nigeria's sovereignty and supporting civil authority.

Source: Legit.ng