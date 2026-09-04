Toyin Abraham announced her new film Bestie will hit cinemas on December 16, drawing attention from many, including celebrities

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla showed up in the comments, amid growing speculation about a fallout with Toyin

Priscilla Ojo went a step further on her own page, taking an action that has fans talking about the trio's bond

Toyin Abraham's announcement of her upcoming movie Bestie has done more than generate cinema buzz; it has also put rumours to rest in the most public way possible.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to Instagram on Friday, September 4, 2026, to reveal that Bestie will be available in cinemas on December 16. The post racked up reactions in hours, but it was the comment section that truly caught people's attention.

Iyabo Ojo and daughter Priscilla react to Toyin Abraham's new cinema movie Bestie. Credit: toyinabrahaxm/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Show Up for Toyin

For several days, fans had been questioning the state of Toyin's relationship with fellow actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, after Toyin was noticeably absent at Priscilla's son Rakeem's birthday party. The mother of one was also absent at Priscilla's husband Juma Jux's birthday celebration. The speculation around a possible rift had been building steadily online.

However, the trio quickly put those whispers to bed. Iyabo Ojo, via her Instagram page, dropped a string of fist bump emojis under Toyin's post. Priscilla went even further, reposting Toyin's video on her own page, a gesture fans read as a clear signal that there is no bad blood between them.

Toyin Abraham releases video announcing her new cinema movie Bestie. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

A video of Toyin Abraham shared about her upcoming cinema movie Bestie is below:

Fans React to Iyabo Ojo's reaction

The public show of support from Iyabo and Priscilla sent fans into a warm frenzy, with many celebrating what they saw as a confirmation that the friendship remains solid on Instagram.

@ladycrossosarumwense wrote:

"Let love lead, I love you both ❤️❤️"

@oyinlola_97:

"I'm so happy seeing this comment. God bless you ma. ❤️ I love you so much."

@aderonkeatusueareo joked:

"Aunty miiii in bestie jesu voice🤣🤣"

Toyin Abraham's reaction to Kizz Daniel's song

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham completely forgot herself at a Nollywood film premiere, and fans could not stop talking about it.

The actress and filmmaker was among the celebrities who turned up for the red carpet premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2, when singer Kizz Daniel's 2024 smash hit Marhaba began playing at the venue. What followed left guests and fans online thoroughly entertained.

Source: Legit.ng