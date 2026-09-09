University of Ibadan published its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission cut-off marks for courses in the Faculty of Education

It is noteworthy that the cut-off marks cover Merit, Catch-Up, and ELDS admission categories across 27 programmes

Most Education courses carry a cut-off of 50.00, while Education and English and Education and Political Science set higher benchmarks

The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission exercise, covering 27 programmes within the Faculty of Education.

The marks, published by the university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit, apply to three admission categories: Merit, Catch-Up, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

University of Ibadan publishes 2026/2027 cut-off marks for 27 Education programmes. Photo Credit: UI

Source: UGC

The figures are identical across all three categories for every course listed.

UI 2026/2027 Education Faculty cut-off marks

Below are the 27 Education programmes and their cut-off marks, as released by the University of Ibadan:

1. Adult Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

2. Business Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

3. Early Childhood Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

4. Education and Arabic Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

5. Education and Biology — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

6. Education and Chemistry — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

7. Education and Christian Religious Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

8. Education and Communication and Language Arts — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

9. Education and Computer Science — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

10. Education and Economics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

11. Education and English — Merit: 52.00, Catch-Up: 52.00, ELDS: 52.00.

12. Education and French — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

13. Education and Geography — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

14. Education and History — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

15. Education and Islamic Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

16. Education and Mathematics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

17. Education and Physics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

18. Education and Political Science — Merit: 51.00, Catch-Up: 51.00, ELDS: 51.00.

19. Education and Yoruba — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

20. Educational Management — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

21. Educational Technology — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

22. Guidance and Counselling — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

23. Health Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

24. Human Kinetics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

25. Library, Archival and Information Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

26. Special Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

27. Marketing and Consumer Studies (ELDS Faculty) — Merit: 53.625, Catch-Up: 53.625, ELDS: 53.625.

What the scores mean for applicants

The cut-off marks show that Education and English carry the second-highest threshold among Education programmes at 52.00, while Education and Political Science require a minimum of 51.00. All other Faculty of Education courses share the baseline score of 50.00.

Marketing and Consumer Studies, listed under ELDS, records the highest cut-off across the release at 53.625.

Prospective students are advised to confirm their scores against their chosen programme before proceeding with any post-UTME requirements. The full cut-off marks table is available on the university's official website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UI had shared the 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics and Physiology.

UI: Nursing, Med Lab, Computer Science cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UI had published the cut-off marks for Nursing, Med Lab and Computer Science courses.

The university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit published the figures, which list scores across three admission categories: merit, catch, and ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States).

According to the figures released by the institution, Nursing Science and Computer Science recorded the joint-highest merit and catch scores among the three programmes.

Source: Legit.ng