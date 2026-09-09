University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Admission Cut-off Marks for 27 Education Courses
- University of Ibadan published its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission cut-off marks for courses in the Faculty of Education
- It is noteworthy that the cut-off marks cover Merit, Catch-Up, and ELDS admission categories across 27 programmes
- Most Education courses carry a cut-off of 50.00, while Education and English and Education and Political Science set higher benchmarks
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The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission exercise, covering 27 programmes within the Faculty of Education.
The marks, published by the university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit, apply to three admission categories: Merit, Catch-Up, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).
The figures are identical across all three categories for every course listed.
UI 2026/2027 Education Faculty cut-off marks
Below are the 27 Education programmes and their cut-off marks, as released by the University of Ibadan:
1. Adult Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
2. Business Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
3. Early Childhood Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
4. Education and Arabic Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
5. Education and Biology — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
6. Education and Chemistry — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
7. Education and Christian Religious Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
8. Education and Communication and Language Arts — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
9. Education and Computer Science — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
10. Education and Economics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
11. Education and English — Merit: 52.00, Catch-Up: 52.00, ELDS: 52.00.
12. Education and French — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
13. Education and Geography — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
14. Education and History — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
15. Education and Islamic Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
16. Education and Mathematics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
17. Education and Physics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
18. Education and Political Science — Merit: 51.00, Catch-Up: 51.00, ELDS: 51.00.
19. Education and Yoruba — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
20. Educational Management — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
21. Educational Technology — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
22. Guidance and Counselling — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
23. Health Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
24. Human Kinetics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
25. Library, Archival and Information Studies — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
26. Special Education — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.
27. Marketing and Consumer Studies (ELDS Faculty) — Merit: 53.625, Catch-Up: 53.625, ELDS: 53.625.
What the scores mean for applicants
The cut-off marks show that Education and English carry the second-highest threshold among Education programmes at 52.00, while Education and Political Science require a minimum of 51.00. All other Faculty of Education courses share the baseline score of 50.00.
Marketing and Consumer Studies, listed under ELDS, records the highest cut-off across the release at 53.625.
Prospective students are advised to confirm their scores against their chosen programme before proceeding with any post-UTME requirements. The full cut-off marks table is available on the university's official website.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UI had shared the 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics and Physiology.
UI: Nursing, Med Lab, Computer Science cut-off marks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UI had published the cut-off marks for Nursing, Med Lab and Computer Science courses.
The university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit published the figures, which list scores across three admission categories: merit, catch, and ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States).
According to the figures released by the institution, Nursing Science and Computer Science recorded the joint-highest merit and catch scores among the three programmes.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng