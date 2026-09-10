Content creator Mummy Wa has questioned how some women in Nigeria’s entertainment industry fund their lifestyles

The skitmaker claimed that she knows how much content creators earn and argued that going viral does not automatically bring the kind of money

Mummy Wa made the controversial allegation while discussing the possible sources of income of female entertainers and social media personalities

Nigerian content creator Mummy Wa has stirred up a sensitive conversation about money, fame and the lifestyle of women in the entertainment industry.

The content creator made the controversial remarks during an episode of the Unserious Podcast, where she appeared alongside skitmaker Zic Aloma and streamer Phyna.

The conversation centred on how some women in entertainment allegedly have other sources of income outside social media.

Mummy Wa questioned how some women in Nigeria’s entertainment industry fund their lifestyles. Photo: Mummy Wa.

Source: Instagram

Then Mummy Wa asked a question that quickly changed the tone of the discussion.

‘What is the source of income?’

Questioning how some female entertainers make their money, Mummy Wa asked, “What is the source of income?”

She then made a serious allegation, claiming: “A lot of women in the entertainment industry are prostitutes.”

Mummy Wa went further, arguing that she understands the financial realities of content creation because she is also a content creator.

“I am a content creator as well, I know how much we are making!” she said.

According to her, simply going viral does not guarantee the kind of wealth some entertainers display online.

“Like if you go viral the money will just come like that? It’s a lie,” she added.

Another guest suggested that a man could give a woman money because she is beautiful, popular, or simply because he wants to support her lifestyle.

But Mummy Wa was not convinced.

She questioned what such women give in return and challenged them to show evidence of their investments.

“What are you doing to make the man happy? Let them show us their investment,” she stated.

Watch the X video where Mummy Wa made the allegation here:

Reactions trail Mummy Wa's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@thattife12 stated:

"The entertainment industry is just a giant movie, both on screen and off screen. Everyone trying to act surprised in the replies like they don't already know how the lifestyle is funded. Let me face my mid-day work abeg"

@eko_kieran noted:

"Look at how she's opening her mouth to say rubbish, because you don't know where to invest your money for a steady stream doesn't mean you should conclude that everyone is into hook-up, instead of you to ask for updates you're there hating."

Mummy Wa claims that she knows how much content creators earn and argues that going viral does not automatically bring big money. Photo: Mummy Wa.

Source: Instagram

Stunning photos of Mummy Wa and Motunde trend

Legit.ng recalls reporting when some stunning photos of Kemz Mama, aka Mummy Wa, and her on-screen daughter Motunde went viral.

The mother-and-daughter duo in new gorgeous pink-themed photos sparked reactions on social media.

Mummy Wa, known for her oversized clothes and scarf, brought out her chic side with her daughter Motunde, and they rocked coordinated outfits.

Source: Legit.ng