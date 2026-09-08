Nigerian singer Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at 27, leaving behind his wife, Wunmi and their son, Liam

His body was exhumed after his initial burial in Ikorodu for an autopsy tied to investigations into his death

Fans took to social media ahead of his third remembrance, with many voicing grief over his still-unresolved burial

Three years on, the pain surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad has not faded for his fans, and a fresh wave of tributes is building ahead of his third remembrance on September 12, 2026.

Born Ilerioluwa Aloba, the 27-year-old artist died on September 12, 2023, leaving behind his wife, Wunmi Aloba, and their young son, Liam.

Three years after Mohbad’s death, fans relive painful memories as remembrance nears. Credit: Iammohbad

Source: Instagram

His sudden passing shook the Nigerian music industry and triggered widespread public outcry, with fans and fellow artists demanding clarity on the circumstances of his death.

Mohbad's Burial Controversy

What followed his death added layers of controversy that remain unresolved. Mohbad was initially laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos, but his body was later exhumed to allow for an autopsy as part of a broader investigation into how he died.

That forensic process became central to an inquiry session and drew sustained public attention.

Since the exhumation, the question of when and where he would be reburied has remained unanswered, entangled in disputes between family members and wider allegations involving those who were part of his professional and personal circles.

For many of his fans, the fact that the singer has not been given a final resting place three years after his death is a source of deep frustration.

Mohbad: Fans count down to third remembrance as controversy over singer’s burial lingers. Credit: Iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Tributes Pour In Ahead of September 12

As Mohbad's third remembrance draws near, supporters have taken to social media to share memories of the singer, mourn his absence, and revisit the unresolved questions that have lingered since 2023. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@temilolasobola wrote:

"Few days to your 3rd year remembrance IMOLE🕊️💔"

@pelumimariamonikepo said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@drkkchannel shared:

"IT'S WELL. 😢❤️"

@doluwapelumi commented:

"5 days omo I can't forget how I felt that year. Rest in peace moh😢"

@bigeesha\_ wrote:

"Oh my moh….Miss your angelic voice and your dress sense😢Rest on baba Liam"

@w\_athomi said:

"And they haven't buried him! Oluwa ma je ki a kuku ojiji. Mohbad sleep well. We love you 😍"

Watch Mohbad's emotional tribute below:

For many fans, September 12 is more than a day of remembrance. It is a painful annual reminder of both the music Mohbad left behind and the unanswered questions that have defined the years since his passing.

Mohbad's Father Announces Circumstance for Burial

Legit.ng reported that the ongoing legal battle surrounding the remains of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, as his father, Joseph Aloba, insists that reburial cannot occur until the DNA dispute regarding his grandson, Liam, is resolved.

This case not only impacts the family’s pursuit of justice but also sheds light on the complexities entwined with grief and the search for answers in the wake of tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng