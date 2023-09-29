Preliminary investigations into the untimely death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, have commenced

The inquest happened on Friday, September 29, at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos state

Among Mohbad's legal team are a rights activist and wife of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, Funmi; and human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikorodu, Lagos state - The coroner's inquest into the death of a Lagos-based musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad), has started, Legit.ng understands.

Mohbad's died on September 12, and his death has continued to generate reactions.

Photos credit: Mohbad

Source: Instagram

The inquest is happening at Magistrate Court 3, Candide Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, lkorodu, Lagos.

Funmi Falana, one of the legal practitioners representing Mohbad's family spoke at the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said:

"What we are here to do is to ensure that justice is served and get to the root cause of the death of the young man so that it would serve as a deterrent to people.

"Whatever is supposed to be done so that such will not happen again will be done."

She added:

"The coroner is to investigate the cause of death, not to give judgment.

Following the preliminary sitting on Friday, September 29, the inquiry will continue at the magistrate court on Friday, October 13.

Govt orders coroner inquest into Mohbad’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Mojisola Dada, the Chief Coroner of the Lagos State Judiciary, ordered an inquest into Mohbad's death.

In a letter dated September 18th, 2023, and addressed to Justice Dada, Femi Falana Chambers requested the inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the 27-year-old singer under “mysterious” circumstances.

Mohbad: "Mob denied Naira Marley a right"

Legit.ng also reported that a prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, responded to accusations he collected money from singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley to interview him.

Omokri interviewed Naira Marley where the embattled musician addressed concerns and rumours before and after Mohbad's demise. Omokri said he only interviewed Naira Marley because he believes he (Marley) “has a right to be heard".

Source: Legit.ng