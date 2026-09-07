Ireland's government published four specific conditions under which a foreigner can qualify for permanent residence in less than five years

The conditions cover situations involving retirement, inability to work, workplace accidents, and cross-border employment within the EU

Each condition comes with its own residency or employment requirements that applicants must meet before making a claim

Ireland has opened a faster route to permanent residence for certain foreign nationals, with the government publishing four distinct conditions under which a person can qualify in under five years.

The details appear on the Irish government's official website, which outlines the circumstances that allow eligible individuals to bypass the standard five-year requirement.

Ireland announces 4 routes foreigners can use to qualify for permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Cillian Sherlock - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Ireland permanent residence

Below are the four routes the Irish government has identified for foreigners seeking permanent residence in under five years.

1. Retirement after qualifying employment or residency

A foreigner who retires may be eligible if they have been employed in Ireland for at least the past year or have lived there continuously for a minimum of three years.

2. Stopping work due to an inability to work

If a person becomes unable to work for reasons unrelated to a workplace incident, they can still qualify provided they have lived in Ireland continuously for at least two years before ceasing employment.

3. Stopping work due to a work accident or occupational illness

This condition offers the broadest protection. A person who can no longer work because of an accident that occurred at their place of employment, or because of an illness directly linked to their occupation, retains the right to remain in Ireland regardless of how long they had lived in the country before the incident occurred. There is no minimum residency period attached to this route.

4. Becoming a cross-border worker in another EU country

A foreigner who takes up employment in another EU member state as a cross-border worker, meaning they return to their Irish residence at least once per week, can still qualify for permanent residence in Ireland. The condition is that they must have worked continuously in Ireland for at least three years before moving into cross-border employment.

What this means for foreigners in Ireland

The four pathways provide meaningful options for people who may not reach the standard five-year mark but find themselves in situations involving retirement, health challenges, or shifting employment arrangements across EU borders. Each route comes with its own set of requirements, and applicants would need to confirm that their specific circumstances align with the criteria published by the Irish government before proceeding with any application.

Czech Republic: 5 permanent residence benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Czech Republic had outlined five key benefits foreigners can enjoy after obtaining permanent residence in the country.

The benefits include free access to the labour market, public medical insurance, social welfare benefits, visa-free travel across the Schengen Area, and potential eligibility for a retirement pension.

Source: Legit.ng