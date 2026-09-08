NNPC Ltd has denied owning a fuel truck intercepted in Ondo State with 2,145kg of illicit drugs hidden inside it

The company said the truck, registered as MKA 960 XC, was not part of its fleet or those of its authorised dealers, despite carrying an old NNPC logo

NNPC said it would work with the NDLEA and other agencies to investigate the truck and take legal action against any unauthorised use of its brand

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has denied ownership of a fuel truck intercepted in Ondo State with 2,145kg of cannab*s concealed inside a compartment.

The truck, with registration number MKA 960 XC, was seized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and carried an old NNPC logo.

NNPC Speaks on Alleged Ownership of Fuel Truck Seized With 2,145kg of Illicit Drugs in Ondo

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Monday, September 7, 2026, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, said preliminary checks showed that the vehicle was neither owned by NNPC nor part of its official fleet or that of any authorised dealer.

The statement read:

“NNPC Ltd has taken note of media reports concerning the intercepted vehicle, which bears markings associated with the company. We wish to clarify that preliminary checks indicate that the vehicle, with registration number MKA 960 XC, is neither owned by NNPC Ltd nor part of the official fleet of the company or any of its authorised dealers.”

NNPC investigates use of old logo

NNPC said the branding on the truck did not match its current corporate identity, while the vehicle was also absent from its asset database.

The company said it was engaging the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to determine how its old branding came to be used on the truck.

It stressed that unauthorised use of its corporate identity was a serious concern, particularly when linked to criminal activities.

It said:

“The company is also reviewing its brand-protection and asset-monitoring protocols and will take appropriate steps, including legal action where warranted, against any unauthorised use of its corporate identity."

NNPC to support NDLEA investigation

The national oil company said it would cooperate with the NDLEA and other security agencies to establish the vehicle’s ownership, operation and circumstances surrounding the use of its branding.

NNPC added that it was reviewing its brand-protection and asset-monitoring procedures and would consider legal action where necessary.

It also urged the public and relevant authorities to verify claims of NNPC ownership or affiliation through official channels, while commending the NDLEA for its efforts to combat illicit drug smuggling.

Dangote Cement sanctions over 250 truck drivers

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported Dangote Cement's recent disciplinary actions against more than 250 truck drivers for safety violations occurring between 2025 and 2026.

With a zero-tolerance policy for breaches, the company emphasizes that safety is paramount, ensuring that responsible drivers are not only sanctioned but also recognized for their commitment to road safety.

Source: Legit.ng