Just in: Abuja Building Collapses Hours After Being Sealed by FCTA
- A building previously marked and sealed by the Department of Development Control collapsed in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, on Monday
- FCT Police Command said it received the distress call at about 7:45pm and immediately deployed a response team to the scene
- Multiple emergency agencies joined the rescue operation, with police confirming no casualties as search efforts continued
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - A building in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, collapsed on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from multiple federal and FCT agencies.
The incident occurred on Abidjan Street, and preliminary findings have since revealed that the structure had been flagged and sealed by authorities before it came down.
As reported by The Punch, the FCT Police Command said a distress call came in at about 7:45pm, after which a response team was dispatched to the scene without delay.
Sealed building collapses in Abuja
Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said in a statement that the response team was joined by personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Federal Fire Service, Security Service Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and several other relevant agencies.
Adeh said early findings at the scene pointed to a building that had already been identified as a risk.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the building had earlier been marked and sealed by the Department of Development Control, Abuja," she said.
No casualties confirmed as search continues
As of the time the statement was released, no deaths or injuries had been confirmed.
However, search and rescue teams remained on site to determine whether anyone was trapped under the rubble.
"So far, no victims have been confirmed. However, search and rescue operations are still ongoing to identify and rescue any persons who may be trapped in the rubble," Adeh said.
The police command added that an investigation was underway to establish what caused the building to collapse.
"Investigation is still ongoing to determine the circumstances and possible cause of the building collapse," the statement read.
Residents have been asked to stay calm and avoid the area around Abidjan Street to allow emergency responders to work without obstruction.
The command also urged members of the public to contact its emergency lines if they spot suspicious activities or need to report an emergency.
According to Vanguard, three ambulances were stationed at the scene as emergency responders work to ensure prompt evacuation of any casualties that may be found in the debris.
Mother, 4 children die in Kwara building collapse
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a three-storey building collapsed at Popo Giwa Street in Ilorin, Kwara State, trapping eight family members under the rubble.
The five victims, a mother and four children, were buried according to Islamic rites as relatives gathered to pay condolences.
The head of the family confirmed they have vacated the building, which failed an integrity test, and plan to pull it down.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.