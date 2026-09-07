A building previously marked and sealed by the Department of Development Control collapsed in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, on Monday

FCT Police Command said it received the distress call at about 7:45pm and immediately deployed a response team to the scene

Multiple emergency agencies joined the rescue operation, with police confirming no casualties as search efforts continued

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A building in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, collapsed on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from multiple federal and FCT agencies.

The incident occurred on Abidjan Street, and preliminary findings have since revealed that the structure had been flagged and sealed by authorities before it came down.

"Emergency response": sealed building crumbles in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the FCT Police Command said a distress call came in at about 7:45pm, after which a response team was dispatched to the scene without delay.

Sealed building collapses in Abuja

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said in a statement that the response team was joined by personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Federal Fire Service, Security Service Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and several other relevant agencies.

Adeh said early findings at the scene pointed to a building that had already been identified as a risk.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the building had earlier been marked and sealed by the Department of Development Control, Abuja," she said.

No casualties confirmed as search continues

As of the time the statement was released, no deaths or injuries had been confirmed.

However, search and rescue teams remained on site to determine whether anyone was trapped under the rubble.

"So far, no victims have been confirmed. However, search and rescue operations are still ongoing to identify and rescue any persons who may be trapped in the rubble," Adeh said.

The police command added that an investigation was underway to establish what caused the building to collapse.

"Investigation is still ongoing to determine the circumstances and possible cause of the building collapse," the statement read.

Residents have been asked to stay calm and avoid the area around Abidjan Street to allow emergency responders to work without obstruction.

The command also urged members of the public to contact its emergency lines if they spot suspicious activities or need to report an emergency.

According to Vanguard, three ambulances were stationed at the scene as emergency responders work to ensure prompt evacuation of any casualties that may be found in the debris.

Authorities investigate the causes of the collapse following prior safety warnings. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Mother, 4 children die in Kwara building collapse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a three-storey building collapsed at Popo Giwa Street in Ilorin, Kwara State, trapping eight family members under the rubble.

The five victims, a mother and four children, were buried according to Islamic rites as relatives gathered to pay condolences.

The head of the family confirmed they have vacated the building, which failed an integrity test, and plan to pull it down.

Source: Legit.ng