Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries called out internet fraudsters worshipping in his church without remorse

The pastor shared the story of a professor who lost his entire life savings to fraudsters and later died

Ibiyeomie issued a direct warning to anyone still associating with Yahoo boys inside his congregation

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, has sparked widespread conversation after delivering a blunt sermon condemning internet fraud and calling out those who engage in it while still attending church.

During the sermon on Sunday, September 6, 2026, the pastor expressed disbelief that some internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, show up to worship without any sign of guilt or remorse despite living off money stolen from unsuspecting victims.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie condemns Yahoo Yahoo and warns Christians about internet fraud. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor David Ibiyeomie made his position on the practice clear, rejecting any attempt to frame it differently from what he believes it truly is.

"Do you know that there are Yahoo boys inside the church? They have no conscience. They Yahoo somebody and they are very happy in church," Ibiyeomie said.

"No matter how you put it, Yahoo is stealing. I don't care how you paint it. Whatever you take that belongs to somebody else, that is not your own, is stealing. Yahoo is stealing," he declared.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie recounts story of professor who lost everything

To drive home the human cost of the crime, Pastor Ibiyeomie recounted the story of a university professor and electrical engineer who was targeted by fraudsters.

According to the pastor, every kobo the professor had saved over his career was wiped out, and the man subsequently collapsed and died.

"Every money he saved as a professor, all his savings, was taken," he said, adding that people have lost their lives because of Yahoo Yahoo.

Salvation Ministries founder David Ibiyeomie warns Yahoo Boys and Christians against internet fraud. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ibiyeomie's warning to the congregation

The pastor did not stop at condemning the fraudsters themselves.

He also addressed those within his congregation who may be knowingly associating with people involved in the practice, urging them to cut ties immediately.

"In case you are following such a person, separate from him now," he warned.

His most direct statement came when he told any Yahoo boy currently worshipping at his church to find somewhere else to attend service and to take their financial contributions elsewhere.

"Go to another church and give your offering. Because you are killing people. People have died because of Yahoo," he said.

Pastor Ibiyeomie's remarks have drawn significant attention online, reigniting conversations about the role of religious institutions in confronting financial crimes and whether churches should take a firmer stance against members whose source of income is questionable.

Watch Pastor Ibiyeomie speak about Yahoo boys in the video below:

David Ibiyeomie defends pastors on insecurity criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie responded to claims that religious leaders have been silent on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

He argued that many critics were quiet when pastors spoke out during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, questioning why they now accuse church leaders of inaction.

Ibiyeomie maintained that pastors have consistently raised their voices on national issues and insisted they have not been silent.

Source: Legit.ng