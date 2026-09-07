The US government has clarified how entries for the 2026 Diversity Visa lottery are selected from each geographic region

A computer randomly picks entries from all submissions received per region, with each entry carrying an equal chance of being chosen

The US Department of State warned applicants that official selection notices are never sent by email or postal mail

The United States government has explained the process it uses to determine who gets selected for the 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, outlining a computer-based random selection system and issuing a warning about fraudulent notifications.

According to official guidance published by the US Department of State, all entries received from each geographic region during the entry period are individually numbered.

US reveals how applicants are selected for the 2026 Green Card Lottery. Photo Credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

Once the entry window closes, a computer randomly draws from the full pool of entries submitted for each region.

The order in which entries are drawn determines each applicant's case number, with the first selected entry becoming the first registered case, the second becoming the second, and so on.

Every entry submitted within a region carries an equal chance of being picked, regardless of when it was submitted during the entry period.

US Green Card Lottery: How applicants find out if they're selected

The Department of State said it notifies successful entrants exclusively through the Entrant Status Check tool on the official E-DV website, dvprogram.state.gov. This tool was made available from May 3, 2025, and will remain accessible through September 30, 2026.

The Department stressed that it does not send selection notices by email or regular postal mail. Any letter or email claiming that a person has been selected for a Diversity Visa, and which does not come directly from the Department of State, should be treated as fraudulent.

The Department added that any genuine email it sends will only direct the recipient to check the Entrant Status Check portal for updates, and that it will never request money to be sent by post or through services like Western Union, except in cases involving adjustment of status within the United States.

US Green Card Lottery: What happens after selection

Applicants who are selected and respond to the instructions provided through the Entrant Status Check portal will have their cases handled by the Department of State's Kentucky Consular Center (KCC).

The KCC processes each case until the selected individual is either called for a visa interview at a US embassy or consulate abroad, or, for those already in the United States, directed to apply for adjustment of status through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US government had explained how to know you have been selected for the Green Card Lottery.

About the US Green Card Lottery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported all you need to know about the US Green Card Lottery.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa programme, managed by the US Department of State (DOS), makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available each year.

Selection is random, but participation is restricted to nationals of countries that historically send low numbers of immigrants to the United States. The programme is free to enter.

Source: Legit.ng