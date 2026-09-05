Asake was performing at Houston Toyota Center on Saturday during his In God We Trust Tour when a group of ladies joined him on stage

The ladies danced around the music star and repeatedly tried to touch him in ways that made him visibly uncomfortable

Fans online are now weighing in on the moment, with reactions ranging from laughter to genuine concern for the artist

Asake found himself in an awkward situation during his ongoing In God We Trust Tour after a group of ladies stormed his stage and things quickly got out of hand.

The Nigerian music star was performing at the Houston Toyota Center in the United States on Saturday, 5 September 2026, when several women joined him on stage and began dancing around him. A video of the moment, shared on Instagram the same day, captured what followed.

Reactions trail moment Asake ran from ladies who tried touching him on stage during US tour. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake's reaction to ladies dancing with him

Rather than engaging with the ladies, the music star kept his distance throughout the interaction. At one point, the women attempted to grab a part of his body he clearly was not comfortable with, and his response was instant.

Asake stepped away, let them dance on their own, and continued his set with a smile on his face, seemingly unbothered by the commotion.

Fans support Askae over action he took on stage while performing. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly went viral, with many fans praising the singer for how he handled the situation while others raised concerns about the boundaries being crossed on stage.

Here is the Instagram video of Askae ansd some ladies on the stage that got fans talking:

What fans said about the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@m.i.c.o.1 commented:

"Notice how he didn't touch any of them? Omo ogbon "

@_snacky_slay wrote:

"When doing bbl always check the size of your leg sha"

@iam_cuteslim2 said:

"Baba quickly hold am."

@cy_vandi reacted:

"Ladies, you people are beginning to harass this guy. Relaxxxxxxxxx"

@nimatullah___ shared:

"Them don dey rough handle my man baby please I don't like this you breaking my heart"

@may18foodsandevents commented:

"Asake Be Like 'I Cover My Property With The Precious Blood Of Jesus Christ!' Eweeh ehh!"

@iam_ifyamanda wrote:

"I love when a lady seduces a man knowingly"

Asake reacts as lady gets injured at show

Legit.ng reported that it was indeed a trying time for Nigerian singer Asake, who dealt with unfortunate outcomes from the stampede that occurred at his show in London.

The singer, in a fresh Instagram post, announced the sad passing of a 33-year-old lady identified as Rebecca Ikumelo, who was among those who suffered serious injuries during the stampede. Asake, in his statement, disclosed that Ikumelo, who had been hospitalized since the accident on Thursday, “sadly passed away.

Source: Legit.ng