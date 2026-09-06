Igho Ubiribo, 43, received 40ml of hyaluronic acid filler at a Thai clinic while on holiday with his wife in Bangkok

The British-Nigerian businessman collapsed after a massage following the procedure and was rushed to hospital by ambulance

An inquest at Inner West London Coroners' Court heard that a postmortem found filler material in his lungs consistent with the cause of death

The cause of British-Nigerian businessman, Igbo Ubiribo, aka Tinye's death has been released months after his unfortunate demise.

Igho Ubiribo, 43, better known as Tiny, a close friend of Nigerian singer Davido, received injections of 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine at an unnamed clinic in Bangkok in March.

Reactions as autopsy report shows Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo died after personal part procedure in Bangkok. Photo credit@ugo222

Source: Instagram

He was staying at a Marriott hotel in the city with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, when he opted to have the procedure done.h

What happened after the procedure

Following his appointment at the clinic, Ubiribo went for a massage. It was during that session that he began complaining of chest pain and lost consciousness on two separate occasions.

He was transported by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital, where staff noted he was initially responsive and able to answer questions. His wife informed medical staff about the filler injections. At the same time, his primary care doctor back in London provided details of his broader medical history, which included a past joint operation, pre-diabetes, and gout.

Fans share observations over autopsy report of Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo who died after personal part procedure in Bangkok. Photo credit@ego222

Source: Instagram

Thai doctors recommended a CT scan, but Ubiribo lost consciousness before it could be carried out. Medics determined he had suffered a pulmonary blood clot blockage, a condition in which a blood clot blocks a vessel in the lungs, and he was moved to intensive care. Despite CPR being administered for 100 minutes, he did not survive.

Inquest findings and Davido's tribute

Inner West London Coroners' Court heard that a postmortem conducted in the UK identified material consistent with hyaluronic acid filler in Ubiribo's lungs, with pathologist John du Parcq concluding that the procedure caused the fatal blood clot blockage

In his report, du Parcq stated: "Cellular material found in Mr Ubiribo's lungs matched the hyaluronic acid used in his personal part filler jab, in keeping with a pulmonary blood clot blockage.

Ubiribo's burial in May 2026

Ubiribo's funeral was held in Kensington, where mourners gathered to pay their final respects. He was buried in a gold coffin reportedly valued at over $600,000. Among those in attendance was Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido, a childhood friend of the deceased, who delivered a tribute at the service and described the loss as "heavy," adding that the events "don't feel real."

Doctors and medical professionals have repeatedly cautioned against such procedures, warning of potentially life-threatening complications. The case has since drawn significant attention online, with many social media users reacting to the story.

Here is the Instagram post about the autopsy report of Tiny, months after his death:

Here is what fans said:

@drgozy commented:

"Tiny? Oh. We can now understand the source of the name."

@atinuke_tinuade wrote:

"As a man no allow any woman pressure you ooo… you will always find your choice no matter what."

@attih_soul said:

"What a stup!d way to d!e. If na 2 inches you get, manage am like that. Life no suppose hard."

@nas_a_zila reacted:

"Now who gave that name tiny"

@chimma_jessie shared:

"No, be only women get wahala haaaaaa self confident is topnotch,"

@pebel_kitchen wrote:

"Inukwa! This life no balance oo some people no get Money while some wey get dey use am buy extra gbola extra manhood. God abeg oo"

Davido's incomplete structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng