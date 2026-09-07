Breaking: Tension as Gunmen Storm ADC Chairman's Residence
- Gunmen stormed the Benin City home of Edo ADC Chairman Kennedy Odion in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, 2026
- The robbers carted away two Toyota Highlander vehicles, four mobile phones, and ₦500,000 in cash
- Edo State Police confirmed the attack and said a manhunt for the suspects is underway
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers broke into the home of Kennedy Odion, the Edo State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Sunday morning, making off with two vehicles, cash, and several other items.
The police spokesperson for Edo State, ASP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the attack in an official statement. She said the incident took place at about 3 a.m. on September 6, 2026, at Odion's residence off Winners Road, Uhie, in Benin City.
What the robbers took
According to ASP Ikoedem, the gunmen left with four mobile phones, ₦500,000 in cash, two Toyota Highlander vehicles, and additional valuables from the property.
The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, personally visited the scene following the attack and ordered a full investigation to track down those responsible.
Police launch manhunt
ASP Ikoedem said the command had already launched a manhunt for the suspected robbers. No arrests had been announced at the time of the statement.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng