Gunmen stormed the Benin City home of Edo ADC Chairman Kennedy Odion in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, 2026

The robbers carted away two Toyota Highlander vehicles, four mobile phones, and ₦500,000 in cash

Edo State Police confirmed the attack and said a manhunt for the suspects is underway

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers broke into the home of Kennedy Odion, the Edo State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Sunday morning, making off with two vehicles, cash, and several other items.

The police spokesperson for Edo State, ASP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the attack in an official statement. She said the incident took place at about 3 a.m. on September 6, 2026, at Odion's residence off Winners Road, Uhie, in Benin City.

Gunmen raid the residence of the ADC chairman in Edo Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

What the robbers took

According to ASP Ikoedem, the gunmen left with four mobile phones, ₦500,000 in cash, two Toyota Highlander vehicles, and additional valuables from the property.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, personally visited the scene following the attack and ordered a full investigation to track down those responsible.

Police launch manhunt

ASP Ikoedem said the command had already launched a manhunt for the suspected robbers. No arrests had been announced at the time of the statement.

Source: Legit.ng