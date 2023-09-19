The death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has gotten the attention of Amnesty International

The global movement has called for justice, stating that its call for justice for Mohbad is now seven days

Mohbad passed on at the age of 27-year-old on Tuesday, September 12 and was buried the following day in the Ikorodu area of Lagos

Amnesty International has called for justice for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Legit.ng recalls that Mohbad passed on at the age of 27-year-old on Tuesday, September 12.

Amnesty International calls for justice over Mohbad's death

Justice for Mohbad

In a post via its X (formerly Twitter) handle @AmnestyNigeria, said the demand for justice over Mohbad’s death is now 7 days

“The wait and demand for justice for #Justice4Mohbad is 7—days today”

Mohbad’s death: Nigerians react over call for justice

Some Nigerians who reacted to the call for #Justice4Mohbad, have asked for justice for others who were killed in different of the country.

@mzclassyohgirl

@AmnestyKenya must also demand justice for victims‼️

Killer cop Ahmed Rashid must be held responsible

@Animashaunkike

We called and you answered God bless you #Justice4Mohbad

@odirionyenfe1

What about this boys who where murdered in imo state no justice uptill now

@odirionyenfe1

PROF Akuyili who was killed has there been justice

@odirionyenfe1

Ahmed Gulak who was murdered in imo state has there been any justice

@FrankO19967935

Is there anything like justice in Nigeria?

@Mogulchukwudi

I stand for #Justice4Mohbad

Mohbad’s death: Sanwo-Olu, Oba Elegushi disown Sam Larry, Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed what Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the monarch of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Saheed Ademola Elegush, told the police command about singer Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry.

Hundeyin said Sanwo-Olu and Oba Elegushi denied having any affiliations with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Mohbad's death: Police officer reacts over calls for investigation

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has reacted to the call for the police to investigate the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Edafe said social media platform, Twitter is not a police station, implying that there must be an official complaint before the police can commence an investigation.

