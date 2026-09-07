Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari died days after sharing an uplifting message on Instagram on September 1

Fellow actress Kemity broke the news of Nimmy's passing on Instagram, leaving fans and colleagues in shock

Unconfirmed reports suggest Nimmy developed complications following fibroid surgery before her death

Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari's final Instagram post has moved thousands of fans to tears after it resurfaced in the wake of her sudden death.

On September 1, the actress shared an optimistic new-month message on her Instagram page, writing:

Nollywood mourns as Nimmy Ferrari’s last post sparks emotions. Credit: Nimmy Ferrari

Source: Instagram

"Through the fire and the storm, I'm still standing. May the Almighty God bless this new month and turn my trials into testimonies ❤️ #happynewmonth." Just days later, she was gone — and the post, which now reads as an unintentional farewell, has been flooded with condolences.

Fellow Nollywood actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, known professionally as Kemity, broke the news of her passing on Instagram:

"Everybody is back home we left only you IDERA Nimmyferrari it is well."

Fibroid Surgery Complications and a Housewarming That Never Happened

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that Nimmy Ferrari underwent fibroid surgery and subsequently developed life-threatening complications. Her family had not officially confirmed the cause of death at the time of this report.

Emotions run high as Nimmy Ferrari’s last social media post resurfaces. Credit: Nimmy Ferrari

Source: Instagram

What has made the tragedy even more heartbreaking is the timing. Nimmy had recently completed construction of her own home and was days away from hosting a housewarming celebration.

Instead of a party, videos began circulating online showing a large crowd gathered at that same property as workers prepared the compound for her burial. The home she had dreamed of showing off became her final resting place.

See actress Nimmy Ferrari’s last Instagram post:

Fans React to Nimmy Ferrari's Last Post

Followers who came across her September 1 post were visibly shaken by the cruel contrast between her hopeful words and the news of her death.

@kelechistowe wrote:

"She even posted 6 days ago😢 omg!"

@glam_by_peng commented:

"Rip 😢"

@iam_kored shared:

"Jesus. She still lodged in our hotel last week"

@ajnaturalskincarelagos reacted:

"It's a lie 😢"

@man_like_nados wrote:

"Haa God why?😢😢"

@barbie_adjei said:

"Rest in peace ferrari 😢"

@ewa_wealth1 added:

"Nimmy 💔 😭 😭😭😭"

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng