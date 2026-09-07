Late Actress Nimmy Ferrari’s Last Social Media Update Gets People Talking: “She Posted 6 Days Ago”
- Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari died days after sharing an uplifting message on Instagram on September 1
- Fellow actress Kemity broke the news of Nimmy's passing on Instagram, leaving fans and colleagues in shock
- Unconfirmed reports suggest Nimmy developed complications following fibroid surgery before her death
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari's final Instagram post has moved thousands of fans to tears after it resurfaced in the wake of her sudden death.
On September 1, the actress shared an optimistic new-month message on her Instagram page, writing:
"Through the fire and the storm, I'm still standing. May the Almighty God bless this new month and turn my trials into testimonies ❤️ #happynewmonth." Just days later, she was gone — and the post, which now reads as an unintentional farewell, has been flooded with condolences.
Fellow Nollywood actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, known professionally as Kemity, broke the news of her passing on Instagram:
"Everybody is back home we left only you IDERA Nimmyferrari it is well."
Fibroid Surgery Complications and a Housewarming That Never Happened
Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that Nimmy Ferrari underwent fibroid surgery and subsequently developed life-threatening complications. Her family had not officially confirmed the cause of death at the time of this report.
What has made the tragedy even more heartbreaking is the timing. Nimmy had recently completed construction of her own home and was days away from hosting a housewarming celebration.
Instead of a party, videos began circulating online showing a large crowd gathered at that same property as workers prepared the compound for her burial. The home she had dreamed of showing off became her final resting place.
See actress Nimmy Ferrari’s last Instagram post:
Fans React to Nimmy Ferrari's Last Post
Followers who came across her September 1 post were visibly shaken by the cruel contrast between her hopeful words and the news of her death.
@kelechistowe wrote:
"She even posted 6 days ago😢 omg!"
@glam_by_peng commented:
"Rip 😢"
@iam_kored shared:
"Jesus. She still lodged in our hotel last week"
@ajnaturalskincarelagos reacted:
"It's a lie 😢"
@man_like_nados wrote:
"Haa God why?😢😢"
@barbie_adjei said:
"Rest in peace ferrari 😢"
@ewa_wealth1 added:
"Nimmy 💔 😭 😭😭😭"
Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81
Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.
Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.
Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.