Ecobank Nigeria and Verve have launched InnovateX 2026, a youth empowerment challenge with N20 million in prizes

Participants aged 16 to 25 can submit innovative projects in tech, finance, and creative disciplines

The initiative offers mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities to help young Nigerians succeed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Young Nigerians with innovative ideas, creative projects and entrepreneurial ambitions have a new opportunity to win a share of N20 million as Ecobank Nigeria and Verve launch the InnovateX 2026 youth empowerment challenge.

The initiative is targeted at Nigerians aged 16 to 25, including students, innovators, entrepreneurs, technology enthusiasts and creatives seeking funding, mentorship and exposure to take their ideas to the next level.

Ecobank Nigeria and Verve partner to empower Nigerian youths with N20 million. Credit: Ecobank Nigeria

Source: UGC

N20m prizes for young innovators

InnovateX 2026 is designed to identify and support young Nigerians developing solutions in inclusive finance and the creative economy.

Eligible participants can submit projects spanning technology, engineering, science, product design, content creation, digital media, entertainment, fashion and other creative disciplines.

Beyond the prize money, the programme offers participants an opportunity to gain practical knowledge and connect with experts, industry leaders and potential investors.

The innovation journey will include hybrid bootcamps, expert-led workshops, mentorship sessions, networking opportunities and a grand finale pitch competition, where finalists will present their ideas before a panel of industry leaders and investors.

Who can participate?

The challenge is open to young Nigerians between 16 and 25 years old who are building innovative solutions, businesses, creative brands or projects capable of addressing real-world problems.

Students with promising ideas, tech innovators, entrepreneurs and young creatives are among those encouraged to participate.

The initiative could provide an important springboard for young founders and creators who need more than funding to turn an idea into a viable venture.

Ecobank highlights youth potential

Victor Yalokwu, Head of Products & Analytics at Ecobank Nigeria, said the initiative was created to harness Nigeria’s growing pool of youthful talent and entrepreneurial energy.

He said InnovateX would provide a platform for young people to transform bold ideas into impactful solutions and sustainable businesses.

According to Yalokwu, participants will gain access to the knowledge, mentorship, exposure and resources needed to compete in an increasingly technology-driven market.

He encouraged students, innovators, tech enthusiasts, creators and entrepreneurs across Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunity.

More than just a cash prize

Ecobank said InnovateX forms part of its broader youth empowerment strategy, with the bank continuing to provide tailored financial services through its Blaze Account, a youth-focused product.

Nigerian youths can apply for Ecobank and Verve's InnovateX. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The account offers features including access to exclusive opportunities, debit cards, zero-cost monthly transfers and participation in developmental initiatives such as InnovateX.

For young Nigerians with ideas but limited access to funding, mentorship or industry networks, the N20 million InnovateX 2026 opportunity could offer a valuable pathway from concept to growth.

FG unveils Student Venture Capital Grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has invited student entrepreneurs across Nigeria to apply for its second cohort of the Student Venture Capital Grant, also known as the Next Moonshot Initiative, which will award up to N50 million each to 50 selected ventures.

Adebayo Onigbanjo, National Coordinator of the Special Programme Operations and Implementation Unit at the Federal Ministry of Education, announced at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, September 4.

Source: Legit.ng