Nigerian rapper Mr Real addressed Poco Lee's mother directly in a video posted to his Instagram page on Monday, September 7, 2026

Mr Real claimed the assault allegations facing Poco Lee abroad are 'not ordinary' and linked them to possible spiritual negligence

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some mocking the spiritual angle and others expressing concern for the dancer

Nigerian rapper Mr Real has waded into the controversy surrounding dancer and influencer Poco Lee, who is currently facing assault charges abroad, by sending a pointed message to the dancer's mother.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram page on Monday, 7 September 2026, the singer, born Okafor Uchenna Victor, addressed those close to Poco Lee's family, urging them to pass a warning to the dancer's mother about what he believes is happening to her son.

Reactions as Mr Real sends message to Poco Lee's mother amid cancer's assault allegations abroad. Photo credit@mrreal/@pocoless

Source: Instagram

Mr Real's warning to Poco Lee's family

Mr Real did not hold back, insisting the situation the dancer currently finds himself in goes beyond the physical. He suggested that the dancer's mother may have noticed warning signs before now but chose to overlook them.

In his words:

"Whoever is in contact with Poco Lee's mother should give her this message. Your son is under attack. The issue Poco Lee is facing is not ordinary and I believe it happened because of negligence. His mother may have seen signs before now but perhaps she ignored them."

Fans pray for Poco Lee over court case abroad. Photo credit@pocolee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee has been under public scrutiny following allegations of assaulting women, with the matter reportedly escalating into legal proceedings in a foreign country.

Mr Real's intervention, framing the ordeal in spiritual terms, quickly drew attention online and triggered a wave of responses from fans.

Here is the Instagram video of Mr Real speaking about Pocolee and his mother below:

How fans reacted online

The video sparked a lively debate in the comments, with many questioning the spiritual framing of what some see as a straightforward legal matter.

@its_Miguel04 wrote:

"Una go Africanize every situation it's a mere setup to humble Pocolee not from the spiritual realm."

@Harjiiballer quipped:

" Mr real don go puff him osumo again"

@Yung_jay001 pointed out what they saw as a contradiction in Mr Real's earlier stance:

"@MrReal_Legbegbe you're one of the first few people who came out and be like poco wouldn't do such a thing …. Now 'he's under attack' make I check my yansh well, if na pampers i still Dey wear !!"

@skibolit commented:

"This is reality nothing spiritual oga"

@scoobynero added:

"True ! Bro was getting bigger than the entire music industry."

@kfreshdavid concluded:

"That is why I respect burna mama... Omo that woman stand well for him back"

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show, Tell-the-Price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng