The US Department of State outlined a five-step process for Americans who need a passport urgently due to a family emergency abroad

The life-or-death emergency service applies only to specific immediate family members, excluding aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives

Americans travelling abroad for their own medical treatment do not qualify for the emergency service but can still book an urgent passport appointment

The US Department of State has outlined a clear five-step process for American citizens who need to obtain a passport urgently within 14 days due to a life-or-death family emergency overseas.

According to the State Department's portal, the emergency passport service is available to Americans who must travel abroad within two weeks because an immediate family member outside the United States has died, is in hospice care, or is battling a life-threatening illness or injury.

US posts steps for urgent passport within 14 days. Photo credit: @Britannica.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for the Emergency Passport Service

Not everyone with an urgent need will meet the eligibility criteria. The State Department specifies that only parents or legal guardians, children, spouses, siblings, and grandparents are considered immediate family members under this service. Aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives are explicitly excluded.

It is also important to note that Americans travelling abroad to seek medical treatment for themselves do not qualify for this emergency service.

Those individuals may, however, schedule a standard urgent appointment at a passport agency if their international travel date falls within 14 calendar days.

The 5 Steps to Follow

For those who do qualify, the State Department has laid out the following process:

The first step is to gather documentation of the emergency. Acceptable documents include a death certificate, a statement from a mortuary, or a letter written on hospital letterhead, signed by a doctor, that clearly describes the relative's medical condition.

If any of these documents are not in English, the second step is to have them professionally translated.

The third step requires applicants to secure proof of their upcoming international travel, such as an airline ticket or confirmed itinerary.

The fourth step involves preparing the full application package, which includes a completed passport application form, a passport photograph, and a valid government-issued photo ID.

The fifth and final step is to book an appointment. Applicants are encouraged to first try scheduling online if they have not yet submitted a passport application.

The State Department advises that appointments can be scheduled up to two weeks before the planned travel date.

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng