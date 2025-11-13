Mohbad’s family announced plans for a new burial and memorial, nearly two years after his passing

DNA verification and estate matters have delayed proceedings, as the family seeks legal clarity

Wunmi Adebanjo, the late singer’s partner, must await court-ordered DNA results before participating in estate matters

Three years after the tragic death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his family has finally revealed plans to hold his burial and memorial.

Legit.ng recalls that the body of the singer was exhumed in 2023 to allow for an autopsy after its initial burial.

However, months after the procedure was done, it has stayed at the morgue as a result of an ongoing DNA case involving his son, Liam.

Mohbad’s family says the singer will finally be buried after DNA verification. Photos: @mohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 12, and signed by family heads Omolayo Aloba and Joseph Aloba, the family explained that internal and legal matters, including estate management and a DNA verification case, delayed the final burial plans, reports The PUNCH.

“The family will announce a new burial date and memorial plan for Mohbad in due course after the completion of all internal and legal formalities on the DNA matter,” the statement said.

The family has appointed new legal counsel to manage all estate and DNA-related matters. Oladayo Ogungbe, Esq., of Ogungbe & Ogungbe Attorneys was named the official legal representative for estate and DNA issues, while Dr. Wahab Shittu, SAN continues to handle communications with investigative authorities regarding Mohbad’s death.

It added:

“The Aloba family remains resolute in its demand for a transparent, independent, and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death."

The family also clarified estate administration, naming Ajewole Aloba, Rasaq Famuyiwa, and Alonge Aloba as administrators authorized to manage all estate assets, royalties, bank holdings, and musical intellectual property.

Wunmi Adebanjo, Mohbad’s partner, will only join estate matters if a court-ordered DNA test confirms that her child, Liam, is the biological son of the late singer.

Until then, the singer's family has requested that she stop using the Aloba surname publicly or privately.

The statement clarified:

“For the avoidance of doubt, no statutory or customary marriage was contracted between the late Mohbad and Wunmi Adebanjo,” the statement clarified.

The Aloba family emphasized that the DNA verification and estate proceedings are not intended to vilify anyone but to ensure legal clarity and fairness.

The family stated:

“Justice for Mohbad remains our unwavering goal, and we will continue to pursue it through lawful and peaceful means."

The family says Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, must await court-ordered DNA results before participating in estate matters. Photo: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

VDM shares Iyabo's statement on Mohbad's dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan shared part of a chat where Iyabo Ojo allegedly referred to Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, as a “useless father.”

He claimed that Iyabo mentioned plans by members of the WhatsApp group to fly Wunmi out of the country.

He promised to share more details about the DNA test allegedly conducted by Wunmi, adding that the DNA saga was what eventually caused the group to fall apart.

Source: Legit.ng