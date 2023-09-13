Videos as singer Mohbad is buried in a designated area in Ikorodu, Lagos state, have emerged online

A clip showed as young people gathered around amid tears to take a look at the singer's body in a car while it rained

Another clip showed the moment some youth requested to see Mohbad's face as he was put to the ground

It is a tragic moment in the Nigerian entertainment industry as singer Mohbad continues to trend on social media hours after his death.

Live videos from Mohbad's burial in the Ikorodu area of Lagos have now emerged online as young people in the neighbourhood gathered to pay tributes to the singer.

Videos from Mohbad's burial. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Watch the clip showing the moment people gathered around a car with Mohbad's body while it rained here.

In another video, some young people were seen singing as they mourned Mohbad while making bold claims about the singer's death.

Watch the video below:

Some youths were also demanding to see Mohbad's face as he was buried.

Watch the video below:

See another video from the burial below:

Netizens react as Mohbad is laid to rest

Many took to the comment section to query why no autopsy was carried out before Mohbad was buried.

oluwadara_id:

"Even the rain fell seriously. We honestly lost a real one❤️."

ricci.808:

"Nah I don’t think they should be rushing to bury him without an autopsy."

princesspetra2022:

"So why the rush in burying Imole? Whatever happened to Autopsy."

mfon.the.meek:

"Burial already???"

queen_veey22:

"Why are they rushing to bury him his lawyer or family should at least conduct an autopsy."

__nanciey__:

"Not to drag any religion but burying a young champ within 24hrs of death is ridiculous and insane, why the hurry, so no autopsy??? Gosh."

Video of Mohbad's burial site sparks reactions

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad’s burial site shown in a video, caused an uproar on social media.

Recall that the former Marlian signee died at the young age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Speaking in Yoruba in the video, someone was heard saying:

“See where they want to bury Mohbad, it’s inside a cassava farm, see cassava.”

