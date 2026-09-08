Natasha Osawaru shared a video on her Instagram page on Monday, September 7, 2026, showing her at work

The wife of singer 2Baba described herself as being in a 'tiger mood' amid swirling rumours about her marriage

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Natasha's bold message, as seen in the caption of her post

Innocent Idibia's (2Baba) wife Natasha Osawaru has made her feelings known amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to the legendary Nigerian musician.

On Monday, 7 September 2026, Natasha posted a video on her Instagram page showing her arriving at her office and greeting staff along the way.

Reactions as 2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru sends warning in 'Tiger Mood' video amid marriage rumours. Photo credit@natasgaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The clip also captured her signing a document, issuing instructions to colleagues, and sipping bottled water as she made her way to her private cabin. She was dressed sharply in a black jacket and black trousers throughout.

Natasha's "Tiger Mood" warning

Rather than address the rumours directly, Natasha let her caption do the talking. She described herself as being in a "tiger mood," a phrase widely interpreted by followers as a pointed warning to critics of her marriage and those spreading stories about her personal life.

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru shares video as she arrives work amid new title. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The video appeared to position her as a woman firmly in control, both in her professional environment and in how she chooses to respond to public noise surrounding her relationship with 2Baba.

Here is the Instagram video shared by Natasha about her mood as he steps into her office:

Fans react to Natasha's post

The comments section drew a wave of responses from followers, ranging from admiration to criticism.

@jimsonmary wrote:

"A woman making it in a male-dominated field, I admire that about you"

@sleekfidel commented:

"our peace, you are Soo beautiful."

@officialroszy86 said:

"2baba peace of mind."

@yummymom_grace shared:

"Focus on your honorable and leave our legnd alone......God will provide you with what you deserve in a man that will love you for who you are but work on your temper and obsession."

@big_faith_123 wrote:

"My Honorable Minister baby la hot. AKA our wife."

@melson-empire reacted:

"Ahhh hon come the hot now oooo🩷😄why did she hide all this beauty"

Man shows alleged forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area where his lover camped the music star. He lamented how the singer has reduced him to a laughingstock because of his new love life, which has been trending online.

Source: Legit.ng