Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore made a startling revelation about witches during a recent podcast appearance

The actor described being summoned to a coven meeting after a woman accused him of taking something that belonged to her

Fans have since flooded the comments with mixed reactions to the actor's account of the spiritual encounter

Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore has set social media ablaze after making a remarkable claim about his personal experience with a witches' coven during a recent podcast interview.

The actor appeared on the Africanalist podcast, where the conversation took a dramatic turn as he opened up about his career and the unusual spiritual experiences tied to it.

Reactions as Kunle Omisore claims he has been to witches’ coven and survived to tell the story. Photo credit@kunelomisore

Source: Instagram

The video, which circulated online on Sunday, 16 August 2026, quickly caught the attention of fans across the country.

Kunle Omisore on experience in witch's coven

According to the actor, a woman who belonged to a coven went to report him at one of their meetings, and he was subsequently summoned to appear before the group.

Kunle Omisore speaks about a daring encounter with witches. Photo credit@kunleomisore

Source: Instagram

The movie star recalled arriving at the location and finding the members dressed in traditional buba and wrapper attire. He also described a disturbing sight: some individuals who had been physically restrained with heavy loads placed on their heads.

Omisore explained that the woman who invited him to the meeting claimed he had taken something belonging to her. He maintained at the gathering that he had never taken anything from her and, in fact, had never even met the woman before. After stating his case before the group, he said he was allowed to leave and returned home without incident.

Here is the Instagram video of Kunle Omisore speaking about his encounter with witches and why they called him below:

Fans react to Omisore's claims

The revelation sparked a wave of commentary online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the spiritual dimensions of the story.

@konjolly_sing_song wrote:

"He is talking about the spiritual aspect. Many people no know say life deep"

@just_lol2026 said:

"I saw the full video last night before I went to bed, the man is deep, that's why his life is currently on the path it is currently."

@still_easiman commented:

"Yes you can't pray against, you can only appease them but don't understand that this life is very deep gan when it comes to spiritual"

@ayusbam reacted:

"E sure pe daddy yi o ti high bayii."

@ember_lee07 wrote:

"Philippians 2:9 We have given us a name greater than every other name, At the name of Jesus every knee shall bow and every tongue will say that Jesus Christ is Lord."

@officialbigview shared:

"I said this to a friends some years ago. Why pray against people wey God give power. Just pray for protection and watch how u move."

@officialyomexyb stated:

"Life is deeper than what we all think… May I never offend the people that owns this life.. Amin"

Jumoke Eletekete speaks about witches' role

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Jumoke Eletekete had opened up about her experiences in the Yoruba movie industry, including her career, marriage, and the perception surrounding the roles she plays on screen.

Speaking in a viral interview with Agbaletu TV, the actress discussed her journey in the industry and revealed that she is often cast in roles that portray her as a witch or a mysterious character.

Eletekete also addressed the perception among some viewers that she is a real-life witch because of the characters she portrays in movies. She explained the distinction between her on-screen roles and her personal life.

Source: Legit.ng