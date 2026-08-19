Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed a helicopter crash at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The EC130 B4 helicopter, registration 5Y-GYM, went down at around 9:13 am while flying from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro

The Air Accident Investigation Department has launched a probe into the cause of the fatal crash

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A photo of the helicopter before it crashed in Samburu County, Kenya, claiming the lives of everyone on board on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, has emerged

The aircraft, an EC130 B4 helicopter with registration number 5Y-GYM, was travelling from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when it came down at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County at approximately 9:13 am local time. No survivors were found.

Helicopter crash claims all seven on board in Kenya. Photo credit: Ndungu Nyoro

Source: Facebook

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said it was coordinating with relevant government agencies following the accident.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport and the Air Accident Investigation Department have begun formal investigations into what caused the crash.

Condolences pour in after Samburu crash

News of the crash spread quickly on social media after Kenyan public figure Ndungu Nyoro shared the KCAA press statement on Facebook with the words: "Sad no one made it out alive."

Nyoro shared a photo of the helicopter before the tragic incident.

The post drew an outpouring of grief from Kenyans online. Cate Maleli wrote:

"Condolences to their entire families." Shista Shish added: "May they rest in peace... condolences to their families."

Ruth M. Kerubo also offered her sympathies, writing:

"Sorry, condolences to the families."

Not everyone was satisfied with the information available. Alex Kogy questioned the limited details in the early reports, writing:

"Insufficient report.... How many people were on board and who are they??"

Francis Machila reflected on the dangers of helicopter travel:

"My condolences. I know chances of boarding a helicopter are next to zero, but I fear helicopters. That thing has too many moving parts; hence, chances of a malfunction or pilot error are very high, and the bloody thing comes tumbling down from the sky."

Josphat Mweu referenced earlier security warnings in his comment:

"May all the seven tourists rest in peace, for this fatal incident, Riggy G should be named the official Opposition leader in Kenya, reason being that, sometimes back, he warned that tourists aren't safe at all in this country."

The KCAA has not yet released the number of people on board or the identities of those who perished. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Helicopter Owner Breaks Silence After Crash Killed 7 People

Lady Lori Helicopters confirmed all seven people aboard its charter helicopter died near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on August 19, 2026

The Eurocopter EC130 B4, registered as 5Y-GYM, was on a charter flight for safari operator &Beyond when it came down at around 9:13 a.m.

Kenya's Air Accident Investigation Department has launched a formal inquiry, as the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Source: Legit.ng