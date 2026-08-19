Don Jazzy took action against his former signee Wande Coal on Instagram as the singer's public spat with Davido escalated online

Wande Coal and Davido traded allegations and insults over an unreleased single, sending social media into a frenzy

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after Don Jazzy and Wande Coal unfollowed each other on the platform

Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records boss and former label head of Wande Coal, has unfollowed the singer on Instagram as the latter's very public row with Davido continues to dominate social media conversations.

The drama began when Wande Coal and Davido became embroiled in a heated exchange online, with both artists trading allegations and ridiculing each other over an unreleased single.

Reactions as Don Jazzy takes action against Wande Coal amid his feud with Davido. Photo credit@donjazzy/@wandecoal/@davido

Source: Instagram

The back-and-forth, which played out for fans to watch in real time, quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in recent memory.

By Wednesday, 18 August 2026, screenshots circulating online confirmed that both Don Jazzy and Wande Coal had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two had previously shared a close bond, with Wande Coal spending formative years under Don Jazzy's label before eventually going solo. They had also collaborated on music together.

Don Jazzy and Wande Coal unfollow each other. Photo credit@donjazzy/@wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy and Wande Coal fall out

While the reasons behind the Instagram unfollowing remain speculative, the timing is hard to ignore given the ongoing controversy surrounding Wande Coal. It is not entirely clear whether Don Jazzy's action was a direct response to the Davido feud or triggered by something else happening behind the scenes.

Checks across the Instagram pages of the two warring parties confirm that they are no longer following each other.

Here is the Instagram post about the two as they unfollow each other below:

Fans react to the drama

Nigerians on social media had plenty to say about the unfolding situation:

@aman.trump commented:

"Na Wizkid push this wandecoal till in fall off."

@prettie_damssel wrote:

"Well done De Don! No nonsense shall be tolerated."

@dj_doncally said:

"The last time wey Wande trend na during his ISAKA so make una let am trend again in peace."

@_cherii_coco reacted:

"Abeg wetin dey happen again. I no Dey online since yesterday and now I don miss the drama wey happen."

@de.unruly.king stated:

"Don jazzy is the most peaceful. Loving, and supportive A list celebrity we have in Nigeria, anyone that has issues with don jazzy it's the person fault."

@theratelmovement01 shared:

"That means something have happen behind the scene that is not show to."

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

Source: Legit.ng