A concerned Nigerian shared a voice note saying he has medication at home that can cure stage four cancer

The man said he has been struggling to reach veteran actor Ogogo's family despite repeated attempts to contact them

He claimed a woman in Ibadan with stage four cancer, whose hair was already falling out, recovered and returned to work as an FRSC officer

A voice note from a Nigerian man claiming to have a cure for stage four cancer has gone viral, with the man saying he has been unable to get through to the family of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

The recording surfaced online after celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared it on 18 August 2026. In the note, the man said he was not seeking any financial reward and simply wanted to help the ailing actor.

Reactions as concerned Nigerian offers alleged cure for Ogogo's cancer. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan/@limataiwo

Source: Instagram

According to him, the medication is currently in his possession, and he believes it can clear the cancer within 60 days, to the point where Ogogo would be able to walk again.

Man cites FRSC officer's recovery as proof

Fans continue to pray for Ogogo amid his battle with stage four cancer. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

To back up his claim, the man pointed to a woman in Ibadan who he said was also at stage four of her cancer, with her hair already falling out before she began the treatment. He said she has since made a full recovery and returned to her job as a Federal Road Safety Corps officer.

The man was also keen to address any scepticism about his motives, stating clearly that he is a banker and not a traditional medicine practitioner. He added that he knows the original source of the medicine and would be willing to refer Ogogo's family directly to that source rather than act as an intermediary.

Here is the Instagram voice note to the Nigerian willing to help Ogogo below:

Fans react to the voice note

The post drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online, with many expressing both appreciation and prayer for the actor.

@kira_taiwo commented:

"Thank you sir… we've reached out to him. God bless you"

@tifexclusive wrote:

"He genuinely cares."

@calvin_iordye asked:

"But wetin really de cause cancer and why dem never find cure?"

@siddeekbanks shared:

"I pray whatever they use for him works for him in sha Allah."

@owoadeadedamola stated:

"There cure for it. Just that the cartels don't want to disclose it"

@itskingovie added:

"Ogogo will not die the man is too good and he has a lot of people who are willing to help."

Ogogo's daughter reacts to rumour of his death

Legit.ng had reported that Lima Taiwo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, addressed a false report circulating online about her father’s death.

The claim was published by a blogger at a time when colleagues and fans were rallying support for the actor amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The development comes after Lima publicly appealed for medical assistance for her father, calling on doctors and well-meaning individuals to come forward and support his treatment. The false report has since sparked concern among fans and colleagues, prompting Lima to clarify the actor’s condition.

Source: Legit.ng