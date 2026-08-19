Activist lawyer Femi Aborisade announced Comrade Oyekan Arije's death on behalf of the family on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Arije had been a prominent figure in Nigeria's labour movement since the 1960s, serving as NLC chairman from the late 1970s

The Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, praised the late Arije as 'a fearless voice for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers'

Akure, Ondo state - A former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyekan Arije, died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at the age of 87.

Activist lawyer Femi Aborisade broke the news in a statement issued on behalf of the family the following day, Wednesday, August 19.

Former NLC chairman Oyekan Arije dies at the age of 87. Photo credit: @tsmotors

Source: Twitter

Arije had dedicated more than six decades to Nigeria's labour movement, first becoming active in the 1960s before rising to lead the NLC as its chairman from the late 1970s into the early 1980s.

In his statement, Aborisade paid tribute to the late labour icon, saying:

"With the consent and at the request of the biological children, I announce, with profound sadness, the transition to eternity of COMRADE (PA) OYEKAN ARIJE, a foremost Labour Leader and Socialist, who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, 18 August 2026, at the age of 87.

"The life of Comrade Oyekan Arije was defined by a commitment and passionate identification with the struggles of the working class and the downtrodden for justice and freedom from the economic and political shackles of the capitalist ruling class."

Ondo governor mourns Arije

Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was among the first public figures to respond to the news, posting a tribute on X (formerly Twitter) in which he described Arije as a rare voice of conscience in Nigeria's public life.

"I received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of a revered elder statesman and former Labour leader, Chief Oyekan Arije," Aiyedatiwa wrote.

The governor stated that Arije's courage and conviction had earned him respect across political and ideological divides, adding:

"As a labour leader, he was a fearless voice for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers. He stood firm in defence of justice, fairness, and human dignity at a time when it mattered most."

Aiyedatiwa extended condolences to the Arije family, the broader labour movement, and admirers of the late leader across Nigeria, describing him as "a man who fought not for himself, but for the masses."

"Ondo state and Nigeria have lost a rare gem," the governor concluded. "His legacy of selfless service and advocacy will continue to inspire present and future generations."

Read Governor Aiyedatiwa’s full statement on Arije’s death below, via X:

Read more on NLC

NLC's protest grounds Air Peace flight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC brought operations at a Lagos airport terminal to a halt, leaving passengers booked on an early morning Air Peace flight unable to travel as scheduled.

The Zulu terminal gate was locked shut from around 5 am, blocking access and preventing the Air Peace flight, which had a 6:30 am departure, from taking off.

Source: Legit.ng