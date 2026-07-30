Davido and Chioma’s luxurious Atlanta mansion has everyone talking

Davido shared a video of his newly purchased two-story mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, tagging his wife Chioma in the celebratory post

The singer credited God for the milestone, writing 'God has been good to us' alongside footage of the modern home

Thousands of fans flooded the comments section with congratulations and prayers as the couple's real estate flex went viral

Davido has given fans a glimpse of his latest real estate acquisition, sharing footage of a stunning two-storey home in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside a heartfelt message of gratitude to God.

The Nigerian music star posted the video on his Instagram on 30 July 2026, showing off the modern property complete with a spacious lawn, a garage, and a truck parked in the driveway on a bright, sunny Atlanta day.

Davido and Chioma spark massive reactions after unveiling Atlanta mansion. Credit: @chefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the on-screen text, he wrote,

"New 🏠 God has been good to us," directly tagging his wife, Chef Chi, whose handle is @thechefchi"

Davido Credits God for Atlanta Home

The post struck an emotional chord with followers, many of whom praised the couple's quiet but consistent journey to building wealth and a life together.

Chioma, widely celebrated for her grace and low-key presence despite her husband's global profile, received particular admiration in the comments.

See the post from Davido that got fans talking:

Fans React to Davido and Chioma's Atlanta Home

The reactions poured in almost immediately, with supporters celebrating the couple's milestone and many expressing hope that their own blessings would follow.

@blessed_unique2 wrote:

"Chi is that silent billionaire wifey quietly enjoying life 😊😊😊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️the real nwunye odugwu"

@shoes_by_demokraft commented:

"Let me congratulate Davido here, Because others would congratulate me here also"

@princeomonathaniel2022 said:

"Amen 🙏🙏 congratulations @davido and his beautiful wife @thechefchi"

@sofyn1218 wrote:

"Congratulations David and Chioma...having a house of ur own in this part of d world is Peace personified"

@tuxtutu reacted:

"GOD IS GOOD.... GOD WEY DO HAM ,PLEASE DO MY OWN OO TOO 🙌🙌"

@realbigceuk added:

"Congratulations to you and your family... Looking forward to God making this possible for me too Amen."

@napysure shared:

"This baba go hustle hard and quickly invest am, come back again to vigorous hustle spirit 😂"

Davido says his twins will relocate to Nigeria after he and Chioma complete preparations for their family's new home. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng