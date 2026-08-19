7 Ways UK’s New Visa Rules Could Affect Nigerian and Other Foreign Students

International students are reshaping the UK’s migration story, with more choosing to stay after graduation despite tougher visa rules

New data shows a sharp rise in graduates moving into work visas, particularly in the care sector, though many are overqualified for these roles

As restrictions tighten, Nigerian and other foreign students may face greater challenges in securing long-term residence in Britain

International students play a growing role in the UK’s migration system, with many choosing to remain after completing their studies.

Recent analysis by the Migration Observatory, based on Home Office data, shows how new visa rules are reshaping the journey from study to work.

UK visa rules reshape how Nigerian students stay and work after graduation. Photo credit: AndyBurnham/x

Source: Getty Images

Here are seven key impacts to watch.

1. More International students staying after graduation

Recent cohorts are more likely to remain in Britain after finishing their studies. The share switching to work visas rose sharply after Brexit, reaching 18% (around 97,000 people) among the 2022 cohort within the first year.

Many extend their stay through the Graduate route, though it is too early to know how many will remain permanently.

2. Rise in skilled worker visa applications

The Graduate visa is not the only option. More students are moving directly into the Skilled Worker route, which can lead to permanent residence.

Among non-EU students who received study visas in 2021, 23% had switched to Skilled Worker visas by their fourth year, compared with just 3% in 2010.

3. Care jobs attract nearly half of study-to-work switchers

Between January 2021 and March 2026, about 44% (52,100 people) of those moving directly from study to Skilled Worker visas entered care or senior care roles.

This is higher than the 29% of Skilled Worker visas issued to care workers overall. The trend has slowed since 2023 due to tighter recruitment rules.

4. Overqualification among former students

Many international students entering care work may be overqualified. Care jobs usually require GCSE-level qualifications, while most international students pursue master’s degrees.

The Migration Observatory noted that this mismatch means some graduates are not fully using their skills, though their UK experience may reduce risks of exploitation compared with workers recruited directly from overseas.

5. Graduate visa remains a major route

The Graduate route continues to be a popular option, allowing international students to live and work in Britain for a limited period without restrictions on job type or salary.

In 2025, 225,000 Graduate visas were granted to students and their dependants.

6. Immigration rules becoming more restrictive

Recent years have seen tighter rules. In 2024, most students were barred from bringing family members. In July 2025, the Skilled Worker salary threshold rose to £41,700, and overseas recruitment for care jobs was closed.

The Labour government has also announced that from January 2027, the Graduate route will be shortened from two years to 18 months.

7. Harder Path to Permanent stay

Future students may find it more difficult to remain long term. Higher salary thresholds, stricter Skilled Worker rules, and shorter post-study visas could reduce permanent settlement. The government has proposed extending the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain from five years to 15 years for jobs below graduate level. This could particularly affect those working in care.

The long-term impact of these changes is still uncertain. As the Migration Observatory noted, “Recent cohorts have not yet reached the point where they must decide whether to obtain a long-term visa or leave Britain.”

For Nigerian and other foreign students, the new rules mean careful planning will be essential to secure a future in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng