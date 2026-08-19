Armed police and soldiers on Wednesday blocked retired military personnel from gathering in front of the Ministry of Defence in Abuja

A confrontation broke out between serving soldiers and ex-servicemen after security operatives moved to stop the demonstration

The retirees gathered to demand pension adjustments linked to salary increases already approved for serving military personnel

Armed police officers and soldiers on Wednesday, August 19, prevented retired military personnel from assembling in front of the Ministry of Defence in Abuja, where the ex-servicemen had converged to demand the implementation of consequential pension adjustments.

The retirees had planned to stage a formal demonstration at the ministry's entrance, but additional security forces were quickly mobilised to stop them from taking up their positions at the location.

Armed police and soldiers blocked ex-servicemen from gathering at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja on Wednesday, August 19. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Confrontation between serving and retired personnel

Tensions escalated earlier in the day when soldiers deployed at the ministry moved against the protesters as they attempted to gather at the premises. The move triggered a confrontation between the serving troops and the retired personnel.

The heavy security presence that followed effectively dispersed the retirees, preventing them from converging at their intended protest point.

What the retirees are demanding

The ex-servicemen are calling on authorities to implement consequential adjustments to their pensions following salary increases that have already been approved and applied for personnel currently serving in the Nigerian military.

Consequential adjustments are revisions to pension payments that are expected to follow when the salaries of active personnel are increased.

The retirees argue that such adjustments are a standard entitlement and that the failure to implement them represents a breach of their post-service benefits.

The protest reflects growing frustration among military retirees over what they describe as the government's failure to honour its obligations to those who have completed their service to the nation.

Watch the video of the protesting ex-servicemen here.

New salaries structure for Nigerian soldiers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a new salary structure for Nigeria's Armed Forces, lifting monthly pay for a General to N3.25 million and raising a Private's earnings to N187,200. The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said the new package takes effect from September 1, 2026, and covers roughly 250,000 military personnel across all ranks.

Source: Legit.ng