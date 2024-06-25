Chivido 2024: Sweet Clip as Davido Hugs Dad, Prostrates For Uncle,” His family Has Taught me Love"
- The video of Davido showing appreciation to the father figures in his life at his wedding has been sighted online
- In the clip, he hugged his father in a sweet moment as he prostrated for his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state
- The video stirred reactions from fans, who have been following the wedding of the singer as they gushed over his humility
Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has warmed hearts with a kind respect he showed to the father figures in his life during his much acclaimed wedding.
Legit.ng had reported that the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, and the singer's billionaire father had stormed the venue of the ceremony in grand style.
In the video making the rounds on social media, Davido was seen appreciating his father for flying all the way to his wedding in Lagos state. He gave him a warm hug as they whispered something to each other.
Davido prostrates for Gov Adeleke
In the recording, the 'Timeless' crooner was seen prostrating for his uncle, the governor of Osun state. The two first danced together before Davido went down flat to greet and appreciate him.
See the clip here:
How fans reacted to the post
Reactions have trailed the video of Davido and his father. Here are some of the comments below:
@omonioboli:
"Joy giver, I want to appreciate you specially! God will bless you for looking after us."
@wendy.beauties:
"This governor go too dance today Ehn.'
@tomitintin.x:
"Na why governor no dey use davido play be this.'
@deejaytizzybwoi:
"This guy is so respectful. Even with him Steeze he still lie down for him uncle. Steeze & Steeze no be mate."
@brightanusi:
"See the respect ..he still kept his respect for us father."
@emirateluxuryhair:
"Dancing governor will not kee person."
@thesouvenirwhisperer_:
"The emotions, this family has taught me the essence of love and support."
@ochangjoy7:
"Watched this mote than 20 times. My own uncles drag us go court the day our father died."
@obbygold:
"He really loves his uncle.'
@didi_kay_95:
"Na my new house be this. Today we sleep here!!"
@balo_ng:
"3 things you can't take from the Adeleke's = Respect, Love and Wealth."
Fans anticipates Chris Brown at Davido's wedding
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Davido and Chioma's wedding had left Nigerians withholding their breath over which people would make the guest list.
Several netizens expressed excitement about American singer Chris Brown possibly gracing the occasion.
Many Nigerians stormed social media with talks of Chris Brown being one of Davido's grooms men.
