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Davido Spotted at “Someone’s Backyard” As He Walks Around Osun in Support of Uncle’s Reelection
Celebrities

Davido Spotted at “Someone’s Backyard” As He Walks Around Osun in Support of Uncle’s Reelection

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Davido was spotted making a surprise appearance in Osun State as part of the Imole Youth Council's campaign for Governor Adeleke's re-election
  • The Afrobeats star was filmed walking through what appeared to be a construction or demolition site, sparking amused reactions online
  • Social media users were stunned by Davido's dedication to his uncle's campaign, with many praising his commitment to family

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Davido is clearly leaving no stone unturned in his support for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The Afrobeats star was recently filmed walking through what appeared to be a partially built or damaged structure as part of the Imole Youth Council's campaign for the governor's re-election, and the footage quickly went viral.

Davido spotted walking around Osun in support of uncle’s reelection campaign
Davido spotted taking a walk in Osun as he rallies support for uncle’s reelection. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

In the clip, Davido is seen moving through a construction or demolition site alongside a group of men in what observers described as a security-detail-like formation. The unexpected setting for a celebrity sighting caught social media users completely off guard.

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The video was shared on X by user @Cleverlydey, who captioned it:

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"At this point, Davido can be seen anywhere… no be person backyard OBO dey pass so 😳😂"

Watch Davido's surprise appearance in Osun State:

Davido's Support for Governor Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke, popularly known as the "Dancing Governor," is seeking re-election in Osun State. Davido, his nephew, has been actively involved in mobilising support through the Imole Youth Council, showing up in various parts of the state.

The singer's willingness to navigate unconventional routes and locations to push the campaign has drawn both laughs and genuine admiration from Nigerians online. Many have noted that his consistent presence across the state demonstrates how seriously he takes his family commitments, putting his time and influence behind his uncle's political ambitions.

His latest appearance reinforced a reputation he has built over the years for showing up for family, regardless of the circumstances or terrain involved.

Davido takes his support for uncle’s reelection to the streets of Osun
Davido causes a stir in Osun after being spotted walking around ahead of election. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

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Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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