Davido was spotted making a surprise appearance in Osun State as part of the Imole Youth Council's campaign for Governor Adeleke's re-election

The Afrobeats star was filmed walking through what appeared to be a construction or demolition site, sparking amused reactions online

Social media users were stunned by Davido's dedication to his uncle's campaign, with many praising his commitment to family

Davido is clearly leaving no stone unturned in his support for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The Afrobeats star was recently filmed walking through what appeared to be a partially built or damaged structure as part of the Imole Youth Council's campaign for the governor's re-election, and the footage quickly went viral.

Davido spotted taking a walk in Osun as he rallies support for uncle’s reelection. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Davido is seen moving through a construction or demolition site alongside a group of men in what observers described as a security-detail-like formation. The unexpected setting for a celebrity sighting caught social media users completely off guard.

The video was shared on X by user @Cleverlydey, who captioned it:

"At this point, Davido can be seen anywhere… no be person backyard OBO dey pass so 😳😂"

Watch Davido's surprise appearance in Osun State:

Davido's Support for Governor Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke, popularly known as the "Dancing Governor," is seeking re-election in Osun State. Davido, his nephew, has been actively involved in mobilising support through the Imole Youth Council, showing up in various parts of the state.

The singer's willingness to navigate unconventional routes and locations to push the campaign has drawn both laughs and genuine admiration from Nigerians online. Many have noted that his consistent presence across the state demonstrates how seriously he takes his family commitments, putting his time and influence behind his uncle's political ambitions.

His latest appearance reinforced a reputation he has built over the years for showing up for family, regardless of the circumstances or terrain involved.

Davido causes a stir in Osun after being spotted walking around ahead of election. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng