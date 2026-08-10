Nigerian TikTok star Peller issued a firm warning to critics just two days after his white wedding to Jarvis

The content creator threatened to take action through 'the right channels' against anyone who disrespects his wife

Peller's post drew widespread reactions from fans who praised him for standing up for his marriage

Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller, whose full name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, has drawn a firm line in the sand regarding his newlywed wife, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis.

Just two days after their white wedding, Peller took to his Instagram Stories on August 10 to issue a direct warning to anyone thinking of disrespecting his wife or using her name to stir up drama online.

Peller and his newlywed wife Jarvis pose together as he addresses criticism surrounding their marriage. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

In his post, the content creator made it clear that their marriage is official and that he expects everyone to treat it accordingly.

Peller warned that those who cross the line will face consequences.

"Let it be known that my wife is my wife, and we are officially married," Peller wrote. "If you want to use her name for trends, content, or engagement, please do so with respect. Don't cross boundaries or mistake kindness for weakness. Anybody who deliberately disrespects my wife or tries to create unnecessary drama will be dealt with properly and through the right channels. I don't play when it comes to my family. Respect my wife, respect our marriage, and everybody will be good."

Check out Peller's post warning critics about his wife, Jarvis, below:

Peller addresses critics while defending his newly wedded wife Jarvis and their marriage. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peller's warning

The post sparked a wave of responses from fans, with many applauding him for taking a strong stance so early in the marriage.

@_abiodun_.jonpo_ commented:

"Someone should tell him to stop putting his marriage on social media. Until he does, people won't stop sharing their opinions about it."

@khaffy_beeh wrote:

"Na today e pain me say I never marry 😂😂😂😂😂"

@autogelebysunshine_uk reacted:

"Osheyyyyyyyy🤭, my lawyer never win any case before so i promise not to pass my boundaries sirrr!!!😂"

@babagod5111 shared:

"I love how they start setting boundaries at this early stages it giving don't you dear 🔥"

@perry_smile_nneka said:

"Who sai small pinke no get sense? Omg I love this ❤️ be like na small guys i will be going for, I use to ignore them before o😩😃"

@slimcash_indy added:

"Jekanmo Omologo 🔥 Military Zone! Keep Off 👂"

@yoyinsolar wrote:

"Goosebumps .. A real man right there....👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥 read that on repeat!"

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng