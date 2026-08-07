Popular lifestyle twins Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade shared their blunt take on the ongoing Okoye siblings feud in a video making the rounds online

The twins argued that PSquare handed their brother Jude the opening he needed to drive a wedge between them

Social media users have been divided over who bears more blame for the rift between Paul, Peter, and Jude Okoye

The bitter feud between the Okoye brothers continues to generate buzz, and now popular fashion and lifestyle twins Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade have added their voices to the debate.

In a video circulating online, the duo offered a candid perspective on the long-running drama involving Psquare, the music group made up of twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

Reactions as popular twins Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade weigh in on PSquare and Jude Okoye's feud. Photo credit@psquare/@gemmyss

Source: Instagram

The Ogunsunlade twins argued that PSquare themselves created the conditions that allowed Jude to cause a rift between them.

According to Moses and Michael, they both have two elder sisters, and neither of those sisters would ever get away with pulling a stunt like the one Jude allegedly pulled on his brothers.

Paul Okoye continues trending amid feud with brother. Photo credit@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

They went further, stating that if Jude were their own elder brother, they would handle things privately rather than allow the situation to spiral publicly.

In their words, someone like Jude could never attempt what he did to his brothers if they were involved.

Here is the Instagram video of Moses and Michael speaking about the Okoyes' feud and what they would do below:

What fans said about Okoye brothers' feud

The video prompted a wave of reactions from followers who offered their own readings of the family drama:

@frankedoho wrote:

"These ones wey dey quarrel in advance with who wan separate them."

@jaden_obimodede stated:

"Paul took the competitiveness amongst twins too far & that's where the loophole was for Jude."

@lovethasabababystore commented:

"Exactly what I said Paul never loved Peter."

@cleaningservicesinasaba shared:

"I will still say it over and over again. Jude wouldn't succeed if Paul didn't give in."

@tweetykenny002 wrote:

"Yes oooooo, proud twins, no one can come between me and my twin sister"

The conversation reflects a deeply split public opinion, with some placing the blame squarely on Jude's alleged interference, while others feel Paul's competitive attitude left the door wide open.

Mervis Elebe speaks about Lola Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that the ongoing Okoye family feud had continued to spark reactions, with a woman identified as Mervis Elebe sharing what she says she personally witnessed during her time around the family.

According to Mervis, she was present at the Psquare family home as far back as 2008 and observed firsthand how Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, was treated by some members of the family, including Jude Okoye.

She alleged that Lola was never fully accepted because she is Yoruba and older than Peter, claims that have fueled fresh discussions online.

Source: Legit.ng