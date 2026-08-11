The Canadian government has clarified what topics are off-limits in the 2026 citizenship test, setting expectations for applicants

The government informed applicants that language proficiency in English or French is not assessed through the citizenship test itself

Canada's immigration authority published official guidance on what applicants should expect before sitting for the citizenship exam

The Canadian government has confirmed that the country's citizenship test does not contain any questions designed to evaluate an applicant's ability to speak or write in English or French.

The clarification, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), is part of official guidance aimed at helping applicants understand what the exam actually covers before they sit it.

Canada has mentioned questions that will not appear in its citizenship test. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, Picture Alliance

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The government noted that language ability is assessed through a separate process and is not embedded within the written citizenship test itself.

What the citizenship test actually covers

According to the IRCC, the citizenship test focuses on an applicant's knowledge of Canada, including its history, values, institutions, and symbols. Candidates are expected to understand the rights and responsibilities that come with Canadian citizenship, as well as the country's system of government and its democratic traditions.

The official study guide published by the Canadian government outlines all the areas applicants should review before taking the test, giving candidates a clear roadmap of what to prepare for.

Language requirements are handled separately

While the test does not include language questions, prospective citizens are still required to meet Canada's language requirements as part of the broader citizenship application process.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must demonstrate adequate ability in either English or French, but this is done through other means such as providing evidence of language training, prior education in one of the official languages, or results from an approved language test.

The government's clarification is particularly relevant for applicants who may have assumed the citizenship test serves a dual purpose of measuring both civic knowledge and language competency. By separating the two assessments, Canada ensures that each requirement is evaluated on its own terms.

Candidates who qualify to take the citizenship test are given 45 minutes to answer 20 questions drawn from the study material, and must answer at least 15 correctly to pass.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had announced the minimum scores foreigners need to pass the citizenship test.

Number of questions on Canadian citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had shared the number of questions on its citizenship test.

According to the country's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department, the citizenship test consists of 20 questions presented in either multiple-choice or true/false format.

To pass, an applicant must answer at least 15 of the 20 questions correctly. Candidates are given 45 minutes to complete the test, which is conducted in either English or French.

Source: Legit.ng